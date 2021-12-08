Airbus Awarded Multi-Million Contract to Build an Exoplanet-Hunting Spacecraft for ESA

Atlas V Rocket Blasts Off Into Space With Cutting-Edge Tech for NASA, U.S. Space Force

The European Space Agency (ESA) awarded Airbus a € 200 million ( ~$225 million) contract to design and build a new spacecraft that will search for planets beyond our solar system. Called the Atmospheric Remote-sensing Infrared Exoplanet Large-survey, or Ariel for short, the spacecraft is expected to launch in 2029. 6 photos



It will investigate the planets' atmospheres and how their host stars affect them in order to determine their overall composition. This way, scientists will be able to learn more about how planets formed and what role the stars play in their evolution.



These findings could help researchers better understand how our Solar System formed. Not only that, but they could provide the pathway to finding Earth-like planets in the vastness of space.



As part of the contract,



Ariel will be manufactured and integrated at Airbus' Toulouse plant in France. As for the electrical design, avionics, and radiofrequency communication, the company will take care of them at its UK space and defense headquarters in Stevenage.



Once fully assembled, the spacecraft will be ready to embark on a million-mile (1.4-million-km) journey away from Earth, operating from what is known as the second Lagrange point (L2). It will depart our planet aboard an



