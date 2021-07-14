5 Killer Satellites Ramming Into Asteroids Could Save the Earth From a Catastrophe

3 The Safe of the Future Protects Your Valuables Using Smart Technology

2 Autonomous Drones Could Track Down Meteorite Falls in the Future

1 Elon Musk Just Bought a Ticket to Fly With Virgin Galactic to the Edge of Space

Ariane 6 New Add-On Kick Stage Could Be Used for Deep Space Exploration

As the European Space Agency is getting closer to launch its Ariane 6 vehicle, ArianeGroup is hard at work with developing a complementary stage for the launch system. Called ASTRIS, this new "kick stage" is aimed at improving Ariane 6 efficiency by allowing it to launch a large number of payloads into different orbits in a relatively short time. 6 photos



The small upper stage is intended to expand the mission profile of the launcher, being capable of putting satellites directly into geostationary orbit (GEO). Instead of a month-long orbit, electrically-powered satellites could be transported to their target orbit in just a few hours. According to the Arianegroup, the kick stage could also be used for lunar and



ASTRIS will be propelled by the BERTA engine (Bi-Ergoler RaumtransporTAntrieb). This type of engine, which is based on the technology developed as part of ESA's Future Launchers Preparatory Program (FLPP), can be reused multiple times, making it ideal for long missions or transport to various orbits.



The kick stage will sit on top of the launcher's upper stage or between the Ariane Double Launch System (DLS) and its payload, thus lowering the amount of fuel required for orbit injection. ASTRIS could be used to lower the cost of future space missions, particularly for telecommunications and space exploration. According to



A first Ariane 6 flight with the new kick-stage is scheduled for 2024. The Ariane 6 rocket (without ASTRIS) is also currently under development, with a launch date set for late 2022. Once it passes its first test flights, it will take over Arianespace's renowned Ariane 5 rocket as Europe's new primary launch vehicle. Before its maiden flight, further improvements to Ariane 6 are under development. One of them is ASTRIS, an add-on to the upper stage called a kick stage. On July 13th, prime contractor Arianegroup received a contract from the European Space Agency (ESA) valued at €90 million/$106 million that will kickstart the development of the ASTRIS.The small upper stage is intended to expand the mission profile of the launcher, being capable of putting satellites directly into geostationary orbit (GEO). Instead of a month-long orbit, electrically-powered satellites could be transported to their target orbit in just a few hours. According to the Arianegroup, the kick stage could also be used for lunar and deep space exploration missions.ASTRIS will be propelled by the BERTA engine (Bi-Ergoler RaumtransporTAntrieb). This type of engine, which is based on the technology developed as part of ESA's Future Launchers Preparatory Program (FLPP), can be reused multiple times, making it ideal for long missions or transport to various orbits.The kick stage will sit on top of the launcher's upper stage or between the Ariane Double Launch System (DLS) and its payload, thus lowering the amount of fuel required for orbit injection. ASTRIS could be used to lower the cost of future space missions, particularly for telecommunications and space exploration. According to ESA , the Hera spacecraft, which is on a planetary defense mission to the Didymos asteroid system, will be the first to use the add-on rocket stage.A first Ariane 6 flight with the new kick-stage is scheduled for 2024. The Ariane 6 rocket (without ASTRIS) is also currently under development, with a launch date set for late 2022. Once it passes its first test flights, it will take over Arianespace's renowned Ariane 5 rocket as Europe's new primary launch vehicle.

Download attachment: Ariane 6 launcher to get a new kick stage that could increase its versatility (PDF)