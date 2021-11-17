Ariane 5 Rocket Gears Up to Launch the World's Most Powerful Telescope into Space

4 The Webb Telescope Opens Its 21-Feet Golden Mirror for the Last Time on Earth

An Ariane 5 was recently stacked at Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, and it's currently undergoing final preparations to receive the massive James Webb Space Telescope. Once integrated with the telescope, the Ariane 5 will send Webb on its ultimate space journey.



Powered by an HM7B engine, the Ariane 5 upper stage will carry around 15 tons (14 metric tons) of liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen propellant to deliver enough force to leave our skies with the giant telescope. Once it separates from the core stage, the upper stage will send the telescope on its million-mile (1.5 million-kilometer) journey away from Earth.



Webb will be the world's largest and most powerful space telescope. The European Space Agency (ESA) is providing the telescope's launch vehicle as part of an international cooperative agreement. For this mission, ESA managed the Ariane 5 adaptations in collaboration with industry partners.



To fit into the rocket, the telescope must fold its 6,5 meters (21 ft)



Webb arrived in French Guiana in October after a 16-day voyage at sea. Preparations have already begun for the telescope's big journey, and soon, it will join the rocket for integration.



