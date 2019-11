But you're not a big car company until people start doing strange stuff with your sedans. Thankfully, as a member of the Honda family, Acura has a thriving community. This is one of their latest creations worth sampling, a custom TLX slammed on polished wheels.it belongs to a New Yorker by the name of Chico Ricky, who like most fans of slammed cars is into hoodies and shoes. The first thing that attracted us to his ride is the paint... or is that a wrap?Desert sand is always a nice choice for any car, especially in the era of black chrome. While only the Mercedes G63 sports an official color like this, the Acura project reminds us of that Subaru WRX from a while back.Unfortunately, the TLX isn't popular enough to have hardcore body kits available, but the owner did what he could. The side skirts, inserts for the bumper and quad exhausts give off a custom look without going too overboard. Correct us if we're wrong, but are these parts from the official Acura aero kit?BBS multi-spoke wheels combined with air ride suspension turn an average premium sedan into a show-stopper. The Acura brand is too young for that style of alloy, having been established in 1986.At the time, America imposed import restrictions on Japan, and Honda decided to increase profits by selling more expensive models. The Legend was the first Honda in America with a V6, something young buyers value to this day. You see, while a normal C-Class or 3 Series has a 2-liter turbo, the TLX can give you a V6 for less money.