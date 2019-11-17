autoevolution

Acura MDX PMC Edition Coming to L.A. Auto Show

17 Nov 2019
Following the TLX sports sedan of which only 360 units will ever be produced by the Performance Manufacturing Center, Acura plans to kick into overdrive with the MDX PMC Edition. 300 examples of the breed are in the pipeline for the United States and 30 more will be sold in Canada.
Painted in “the highest quality, most vibrant paint Acura offers on a production car,” the limited-edition model “combines the line-topping premium features of the Advance Package with the sporty character of the A-Spec line.” Because of this exclusiveness, the starting price is expected to be approximately $65,000 for the mid-sized crossover with the 3.5-liter V6.

Cranking out 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque, the i-VTEC engine is coupled to a nine-speed automatic transmission and Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive. The SH-AWD has torque vectoring for greater stability in the corners, and every MDX PMC Edition “receives the same quality control process as the NSX” according to Honda’s luxed-up division.

While that doesn’t say much, it’s also worth remembering that the Performance Manufacturing Center assembles the MDX PMC Edition by hand. During shipping, the Valencia Red Pearl paintwork and 20-inch alloy wheels finished in gloss black are protected by a special car cover. Single-vehicle carriers are utilized for freight, which goes to show how much attention to detail goes into every single one of those 330 units. Not bad, Acura!

Milano leather upholstery, Alcantara trim, black piping, red stitching, a sports steering wheel, metal paddle shifters, and a serialized plaque on the lowermost part of the center console are the interior highlights. As with every other MDX out there, the PMC Edition features a push-button transmission interface as opposed to a good ol’ shifter with the typical P-R-N-D pattern.

A dyno check, rough-road simulation, and water leak test are performed ahead of shipping, but on the other hand, would you pay $65,000 for an MDX that features the same kind of suck-squeeze-bang-blow as the base trim level at $44,400 excluding destination charge? What’s worse, the Sport Hybrid SH-AWD drivetrain option boasts 321 ponies as opposed to 290.
