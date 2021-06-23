Deluxe Ulysse Nardin Diver Chronometer Comes with Luxury Paddle-Board and Paddle

It’s hard to imagine enjoying summertime without being close to the water. Whether it’s the ocean, a mountain lake or a mighty river, water is the quintessential component of summer trips. And when 2 renowned brands share their passion for it and come up with a truly unique creation, the result can only be special.
For the first time ever, a luxury chronometer is paired with a professional paddleboard and a paddle – essentials for a water adventure. Ulysse Nardin, a well-known watch maker that draws inspiration from nature, announced a one-of-a-kind collaboration with Canadian boat manufacturer Beau Lake, which will bring together the best of both worlds, for the ultimate paddle-boarding experience.
The limited-edition Diver Chronometer stands out due to the satin blue finish and contrasting gold elements, with logos of both brands adorning the titanium base plate. A sports watch per excellence, the Diver is fitted with a same-tone rubber strap, for durable comfort while paddling. The company hasn’t yet released too many details about the timepiece, but it will come with the brand’s UN-118 movement and have a 60-hour power reserve.
As for the other component of this exclusive offer, Beau Lake created a customized version of its luxury Malibu paddleboard and Hybrid paddle. With a nostalgic design, inspired by the 50s’ surf culture and Gibson guitars, the Malibu is a 11-foot (3-meter) long paddleboard, both highly-resistant and good-looking due to the rosewood.
Paired with the Hybrid paddle that combines a walnut wood blade with a lightweight carbon fiber shaft, the Beau Lake paddle-board becomes a great addition to any water lover’s collection. This versatile paddle can be adjusted for the ideal length, and it’s great for athletes. Both the paddle and paddleboard in the exclusive package will have the Ulysse Nardin branding as well.
If you’re ready for this summer’s paddling adventures, watch out for the official launch of the Ulysse Nardin x Beau Lake Diver Chronometer, because there will only be 15 of these high-end packages available.
The limited-edition Diver Chronometer stands out due to the satin blue finish and contrasting gold elements, with logos of both brands adorning the titanium base plate. A sports watch per excellence, the Diver is fitted with a same-tone rubber strap, for durable comfort while paddling. The company hasn’t yet released too many details about the timepiece, but it will come with the brand’s UN-118 movement and have a 60-hour power reserve.
As for the other component of this exclusive offer, Beau Lake created a customized version of its luxury Malibu paddleboard and Hybrid paddle. With a nostalgic design, inspired by the 50s’ surf culture and Gibson guitars, the Malibu is a 11-foot (3-meter) long paddleboard, both highly-resistant and good-looking due to the rosewood.
Paired with the Hybrid paddle that combines a walnut wood blade with a lightweight carbon fiber shaft, the Beau Lake paddle-board becomes a great addition to any water lover’s collection. This versatile paddle can be adjusted for the ideal length, and it’s great for athletes. Both the paddle and paddleboard in the exclusive package will have the Ulysse Nardin branding as well.
If you’re ready for this summer’s paddling adventures, watch out for the official launch of the Ulysse Nardin x Beau Lake Diver Chronometer, because there will only be 15 of these high-end packages available.