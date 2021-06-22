Togo Is Here to Lead You on a Private, Luxury Arctic Expedition This Summer

Everybody sees summer trips differently – some are looking for adrenaline-pumping adventures, others want to just lay on the deck of a luxury cruise ship, and others would like to combine their thirst for adventure with the comfort and privacy of a high-end cruise. Now, there’s a way to do that.
Togo is the name of an elegant, but cozy ship that takes no more than 12 passengers at once on some of the most amazing luxury expeditions. Svalbard, the Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean, awaits. This is the main destination of the Secret Atlas cruises, where the passengers on board can actually go on guided expeditions, explore nature and observe the wildlife, while traveling on a small, high-end yacht.
A 102-foot (31-meter) long motor yacht, the Togo is not young and it’s been through several transformations since it was custom built, back in 1965. Now it’s an elegant expedition vessel, with twin cabins and double cabins that come with private showers, a generous saloon with a bar and a spacious deck, perfect for those who want to refine their photography skills, during the cruise.
The wood paneling inside the cabins and the lounge increases the feeling of coziness and accentuates the rustic-inspired design. Imagine enjoying a warm drink at the bar, while looking out the large windows and admiring the breathtaking Arctic scenery, on your way to a dream-like destination. Instead of the conventional summer vacation trips, you could opt for this intimate voyage to places that you will truly never forget.
Besides its regular trips to Svalbard, the UK-based company has also introduced 2 more exciting expeditions for this July – one to the “Forbidden Coast”, a rarely visited and almost uninhabited coast of East Greenland, and one to Iceland, where the passengers will not only admire the wonders of nature, but even go sailing on landing crafts, for an even more in-depth exploration.
The Togo is ready to take its next passengers on their private, comfortable and unique Arctic expeditions.
