This Luxury Watch Is Inspired by 1970s Race Cars and “Renegade Drivers”

There are plenty of race car-inspired watches out there, but an independent company called BEI promises to provide you with a unique product, all available at a super-low price. 17 photos



While not a lot of specifics have been provided as to how the world of motorsports helped inspire the BEI watch, the company says that it tried to make the product as luxurious as possible, and this is why it spent no less than 250 hours in the designing phase.



“Europe’s tradition of world-class craftsmanship is at the heart of what we make at BEI. The rich motorsports culture of Europe and its lively characters is the inspiration for the First Edition collection,” it says.



The watch is made from surgical grade 316L stainless steel and uses Italian calf leather for the band, all with 26 jewels to make sure that it reduces friction and wear on moving parts. Furthermore, the company says that its purpose was to maintain temperature stability and allow everything to operate without the need for lubrication in the long term.



“The calibers will run for more than 40 hours and keep accuracy within -10^+30 seconds/day, with a posture difference of under 40 seconds/day. Exceeding a frequency of 28,800 BPH, our movement has proven to be more accurate than many of the other brand mechanical movements,” the parent company says.



The watch comes with a 42mm diameter and uses a 6mm crown. It's protected by sapphire and comes with 100m (330 ft) water resistance. It is available in two colors, namely silver and rose gold, and it can be yours today for $177 as part of a Kickstarter super-early bird package.

