Custom Moto Guzzi 850 Le Mans III Flaunts Full-Alloy Bodywork, Looks Groovy

Since 2013, Michael Hammer has been creating an abundance of bespoke wonders under the alias of Hammer Kraftrad. 9 photos



We’ve featured a few of HK’s undertakings on autoevolution in the past, but it’s been a while since we last visited his magnificent portfolio. As such, we’d say that bringing another one of Michael’s ventures into the spotlight is in order, so let’s dive in for an examination of the craftsman's most recent exploit.



In the powertrain department, the engine inhales via a pair of alloy velocity stacks that sit on re-tuned carbs, while a custom exhaust system can be spotted on the other end of the combustion cycle. The machine’s original bodywork has been deleted to make way for a complete aluminum attire, consisting of a bespoke tail section with integrated lighting, a snazzy front fender and a bikini fairing resembling that of a Le Mans Mark I.



Kraftrad's project began when a faithful customer arrived on Michael's doorstep with his old-school Guzzi and an aluminum fuel tank produced by WBO. The aftermarket gas chamber set the tone for the rest of this build, which continued with the removal of the bike's stock wheels in favor of laced counterparts.