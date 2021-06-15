PaxPower Alpha Is How You Spell Lifted 2021 Ford F-150 With 770 HP

3 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Shaker Hood Now Available as $1,195 Aftermarket Upgrade

Based in Houston, the guys and gals at PaxPower are much obliged to convert the Ford Ranger into a full-blown Raptor lookalike . The aftermarket specialist can also spruce up the F-150 for the 2021 model year with tons of tasteful mods, including a race-proven supercharger. 20 photos



Beautified with a heat-extraction hood, contrasting fender flares, and Raptor-like hardware, the



The Houston-based company further modified the half-ton pickup with a rear cab spoiler that gives the F-150 a more dynamic look from the side profile. A cool graphics package for the sides of the bed, tailgate, and windshield rounds off the list of goodies, and these mods don’t come cheap.



PaxPower is asking $18,950 for the suspension and exterior makeover while the supercharger is $12,450. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 can be upgraded to 500 horsepower and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) of torque for $2,950 including labor, and the 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 turbo diesel with 400 horsepower on tap also costs $2,950. Looking at the bigger picture, that’s a small price to pay in comparison to what Shelby American and Hennessey Performance Engineering are charging for their high-performance pickup trucks.



If the F-150 isn’t your kind of truck, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500-based



