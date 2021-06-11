1988 Lada With Turbo 2JZ Swap Is Absolutely Glorious

More on this:

1 Subaru BRZ With Turbo 2JZ Swap Isn’t Your Average Sports Car

2 800-HP Infiniti G35 With Turbo 2JZ Swap Pulls Hard

3 1,800-HP "Yoda Supra" With Billet 2JZ Does Big Wheelie and 7-Second Pulls

4 A Comprehensive Look at the Legendary Toyota 2JZ Engine

5 You Could Buy 3 New Supras and a Corolla for the Price of This 1998 Toyota Supra