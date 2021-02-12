TFL Checks Out the 650-HP "PaxPower Jackal" 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Ford has the EcoBoost V6-engined Raptor, and the Ram truck brand has crossed the 700-horsepower mark with the Hellcat-engined TRX. Chevrolet looks a little lost in this department because the venerable small-block V8 can’t be optioned with a turbo or a blower. 19 photos



One of the reasons for Chevrolet being so uninterested in catching up to the competition is, of course, the all-electric business plan announced by General Motors. Following in the footsteps of the GMC Hummer EV , the ‘Rado will receive an electric sibling, which is currently known as the BET.



If you want a Silverado 1500 with proper muscle and off-road capability, I’m afraid that only the aftermarket can help you with that. PaxPower is one of those companies, and the



Eight-spoke wheels, 37-inch rubber, off-road bumpers, auxiliary lights, King 3.0 remote-reservoir coilovers, rear shock absorbers, and an upper control arm from BajaKits are also featured. Including the donor vehicle, PaxPower is charging in the ballpark of $85,000 for the wide-bodied truck.



From behind the wheel, the first thing you’ll notice is how much higher the hood is compared to the bone-stock pickup. “You also feel like you could take on Baja at 100 miles per hour,” said Tommy Mica, who demonstrates how easy the Jackal exhibits wheel hop and wheel spin when you floor it.



“It doesn’t throw you back as hard as a TRX, but the sound and that supercharger whine are incredible. It’s so much better than the F-150 Raptor with the stock V6,” added Tommy. Going forward, The Fast Lane plans to compare the Jackal against the Raptor and TRX off the beaten path.



