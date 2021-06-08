Embrace the Old-School Cafe Racer Spirit With This One-Off 1974 Honda CB360

This Cheap Wacky Racer Finished the Nurburgring 24-Hour Race, Became a Cult Hero

We know you love custom motorcycles, so here’s one you can actually own. 36 photos SOHC parallel-twin mill that packs a displacement of 357cc and two valves per cylinder. At around 9,000 rpm, the air-cooled engine will summon a peak horsepower figure of 34 ponies, along with up to 21 pound-feet (28.5 Nm) of twist at 8,000 revs. A six-speed gearbox spins the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive, leading to a top speed of 102 mph (165 kph).



Right, I guess I’ll go ahead and state the obvious; the ‘74 MY CB360 we’re featuring today is far from stock. This sexy thing flaunts a tasteful selection of aftermarket goodies fitted under previous ownership, which transformed it into a timeless cafe racer that’ll have you drooling.



For starters, the subframe has been tweaked to accommodate a bespoke quilted leather saddle and an integrated dual-function LED lighting strip. At the front, the bike wears bolt-on turn signals and a retro-style LED headlight, while the cockpit is adorned with a Cognito Moto triple clamp and twin analog gauges, as well as a pair of clip-on handlebars that wear bar-end mirrors, modern switches and youthful grips.



The wheel hubs were re-laced to fresh rims clad with top-grade Battlax tires from Bridgestone’s inventory. Suspension duties are carried out by higher-spec items on both ends, and the rubber gaiters found on those forks do a wonderful job at enhancing the old-school vibe even further. CB360’s parallel-twin powerplant inhales via Mikuni carburetors and premium air filters, accompanied by a heat-wrapped exhaust system on the opposite end of the combustion cycle.



Now, what if I told you this bad boy could be yours? As a matter of fact, the custom beauty you’re seeing here is searching for a new home as we speak. It’s being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, and the highest bid is rated at three grand as of this time. Should you be looking to submit yours, that’ll be possible until Thursday (June 10), when the bidding period will end.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.