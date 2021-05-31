4 Yamaha Redefines the Leisure UTV Segment With Its New Wolverine RMAX 1000 Models

3 Yamaha Combines Speed and Extreme Off-Road Capability Into One Amazing UTV

2 Harley-Davidson LiveWire Motorcycle Is a Whole New EV Brand Now

1 Yard Built Yamaha XSR900 Is a Bespoke Tribute to The Legendary TZ750

More on this:

Yamaha XJR1300 “Eau Rouge” Is a Bespoke Tribute to Retro Endurance Racing Bikes

When looking to honor the endurance racing spirit, the XJR1300 is certainly an appropriate starting point. 26 photos



As you browse its portfolio, you will find an abundance of distinct masterpieces that look absolutely ravishing, some of which we’ve featured on autoevolution in the past. This time around, we’re paying Deus another visit to drool over “Eau Rouge,” a modified



Within its tubular steel cradle skeleton, the donor houses a brutal DOHC inline-four colossus, with sixteen valves and a gargantuan displacement of 1,251cc. At optimal rpm, the air-cooled monstrosity generates 105 hp and 75 pound-feet (102 Nm) of torque. This oomph is channeled to a chain final drive through a five-speed gearbox, enabling the



Deus kicked things off by manufacturing a complete outfit resembling that of a classic endurance racing bike. It consists of a handsome half-fairing up front and a custom tail section on the other end, while an angular fuel tank can be spotted in between. With these goodies in place, the crew went about blessing the XJR’s front and rear suspension modules with an assortment of top-shelf Ohlins items.



The original wheels have been discarded in favor of Marvic Campagnolo 18-inch magnesium shoes, whose rims wear premium Continental rubber. At the front, Machina proceeded to install a Discacciati brake setup with six-piston calipers and dual 320-mm (12.6-inch) rotors. Finally, In today’s two-wheeler kingdom, there are many motorcycle customization enterprises specializing in breathing new life into your mechanical companion. However, the number of moto craftsmen who are as talented as Deus Ex Machina’s experts is rather slim, so it’s no wonder this company became a household name in its line of business.As you browse its portfolio, you will find an abundance of distinct masterpieces that look absolutely ravishing, some of which we’ve featured on autoevolution in the past. This time around, we’re paying Deus another visit to drool over “Eau Rouge,” a modified Yamaha XJR1300 with endurance racing vibes.Within its tubular steel cradle skeleton, the donor houses a brutalinline-four colossus, with sixteen valves and a gargantuan displacement of 1,251cc. At optimal rpm, the air-cooled monstrosity generates 105 hp and 75 pound-feet (102 Nm) of torque. This oomph is channeled to a chain final drive through a five-speed gearbox, enabling the XJR to run the quarter-mile in 12.2 seconds as it accelerates to a top speed of 139 mph (224 kph).Deus kicked things off by manufacturing a complete outfit resembling that of a classic endurance racing bike. It consists of a handsome half-fairing up front and a custom tail section on the other end, while an angular fuel tank can be spotted in between. With these goodies in place, the crew went about blessing the XJR’s front and rear suspension modules with an assortment of top-shelf Ohlins items.The original wheels have been discarded in favor of Marvic Campagnolo 18-inch magnesium shoes, whose rims wear premium Continental rubber. At the front, Machina proceeded to install a Discacciati brake setup with six-piston calipers and dual 320-mm (12.6-inch) rotors. Finally, Eau Rouge 's 1,251cc inline-four mill received a one-into-four SF air filter and a full titanium exhaust system from SC Project.