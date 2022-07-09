Couple Transform 1950s Cereal Cargo Boat Into Magnificent Riverside Dream Home in Paris

They say, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonades." When Jérémie Malvy stumbled upon an old abandoned 1954 cargo river boat selling for 11,000 Euros ($11,164), he didn't see a rotting iron block on a river, but his forever dream home. Kirsten Dirksen of Faircompanies got a chance to review this docked transformation, on which Malvy and his wife Sara live full-time on the Seine on the outskirts of Paris.