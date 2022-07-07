Nanoyacht Is a Floating Matryoshka, Touted as the World's First Motorized, Foldable Boat

Simply described as foldable luxury, the Nanoyacht claims to be the world’s first motorized, foldable boat, small enough to fit into your car’s trunk.
Owning a motorized boat is definitely fun but it can be also an expensive and high-maintenance hobby. Not to mention the issue of storage, because they do take up a lot of space. With that in mind, the company behind the Nanoyacht created the portable boat you see in the images. It was inspired by the Russian matryoshka, the set of wooden dolls that come in different sizes and are placed one inside another.
Available in multiple models, the Nanoyacht was designed to save space but be as reliable and fun on the water as your regular watercraft. It can be used for different water-based activities, from leisure cruising to kayaking, fishing, and more.
Depending on the activities they plan to use it for and on the desired size, customers can choose between the Nanoyacht Sedan X, Nanoyacht Sedan, Nanoyacht CRX, Nanoyacht SUV, and the Nanoyacht MPV, with the latter being the largest one and the flagship model.
No matter which model you opt for, the Nanoyacht can be converted into a boat in as little as five minutes. The Sedan X is the most compact version of the boat, with a length of 2.6 ft (79 cm) when folded and 6.8 ft (207 cm) when it’s out of the box and assembled. It fits into almost any car, according to its manufacturer. At the opposite end, you’ve got the Nanoyacht MPV, which measures 4.3 ft (131 cm) folded and 12 ft (365 cm) when open. It is compatible with most minivans, except for the Mazda 5.
All Nanoyachts have a folding design and a rugged construction, featuring a built-in stainless steel frame structure and a hull design that helps with the buoyancy and keeps the boat stable on the water. The Nanoyacht is made from a rigid PPP material that’s corrosion-proof and durable. It also comes with an anti-slip interior surface. When folded, each part of the boat lies on top of the other.
The motor is not included with the Nanoyacht, but there are several options to choose from here as well, as the boat is highly customizable. Depending on what e-motor you strap to it, the Nanoyacht can reach 35 mph to 45 mph (56 kph to 72 kph). It also offers a payload capacity of up to 1,000 lb (453 kg). There’s no mention of the boat’s battery and range.
Your Nanoyacht can be configured in countless ways, with plenty of upgrades and accessories being available, such as leather seating, swiveling chairs, rear floating blocks, side floating wings, a front-control system with a center console, steering wheel, and so much more.
The list of advantages goes on, with the Nanoyacht being not just convenient and reliable, but also affordable, with the manufacturer claiming it costs as much as a kayak, despite its premium features. You can currently find it on Indiegogo with a base price of just $1,400 for the Sedan X. The estimated shipping date is this September.
