Supercar-Inspired Say 42 Luxury Yacht Is a German Design Masterpiece

Supercar lovers expect the same kind of thrills and luxury on the water. The new Say 42 day boat that recently made its official debut is dedicated to them. As the latest model launched by a disruptive German brand, this unique beast blends classic craftsmanship with racing-inspired performance and eco-friendly features.
Karl Wagner is an Austrian carbon specialist who has taken over the German boat builder Say Carbon Yachts since 2015. Sascha Falk, the Managing Partner of SAY Carbon Yachts Marbella, describes Wagner as “the Steve of the carbon boat world” due to his extensive experience in both motorsport and the carbon industry. This connection to Formula One cars is reflected in the Say Carbon yachts’ style, technology, and performance.
The Say 42 made its debut in Marbella in May, according to Forbes, dazzling everyone with its racing-red hull (also available in champagne). Powered by two 860 HP V8 engines, this supercar on water doesn’t just hit 50 knots (57.5 mph/92.6 kph) but also burns up to 50% less fuel compared to standard motor yachts.
Like all of the models built by this German brand, its carbon structure makes it as lightweight as possible. The gyro-stabilizers controlled with the push of a button ensure that the ride is also smooth, even when the yacht cuts through the waves at maximum speed.
A digital cockpit and racing driver-style chairs complete the boat’s luxurious design. Measuring almost 13 meters (42.6 feet) in length, the Say 42 has enough space for an owner’s cabin with a fully-equipped bathroom, plus a retractable table.
Sustainable luxury boating is a growing trend, and the launch of this powerful day boat proves it. It was developed as the natural evolution of the Say 29, a smaller sports boat. Onboard the 42, up to ten passengers can enjoy having dinner and drinks without compromising speed and performance.
Next year, the company will unveil an even larger version, the Say 52, with two cabins and a kitchen. Until then, the gorgeous Say 42 continues to be the star of the show.
