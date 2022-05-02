This Is Brabus' New Boat, the Shadow 300 Edition One, and It Has a V8 Racing Engine

Everyone and their grandmother knows that Brabus has been turning various Mercedes cars into masterpieces for many decades now. But that’s not the only thing they do, because they are also in the boating industry, having teamed up with Axopar.
Their boating division is dubbed Brabus Marine, and it has already come up with a variety of such machines, usually under the Shadow subdivision. The latest is named the Shadow 300 Edition One, and was designed to be “the right choice for discerning powerboat enthusiasts worldwide,” Brabus says.
Described as an “ultra-agile, high-performer,” the new Shadow 300 Edition One can be used as a secondary boat and can be docked at a lake house. If that’s too much for the average boating enthusiast, then the company reminds interested parties that it can also be “stationed in the drive to facilitate last-minute adventures.” Wherever you decide to store it, one thing seems certain: “owners are guaranteed to spend more time on water, and less time restricted by logistics.”
Tipping the scales at 1,800 kg (3,968 lbs), it measures 8 meters (26 feet) in length, has a ‘Coastal’ classification, twin-stepped 22-degree V sharp entry hull, and can accommodate seven people. It features red leather upholstery, carbon fiber dashboard panel, Brabus badges, including those that bear the signature of the company’s CEO, Constantin Buschmann, and optional carbon backrests.
A swim ladder is on deck too, there is a sunbed at the bow, and a multi-storage compartment that can hold the water sports gear. A water ski pole is included too, and customers can order the optional fridge and sink units that can be integrated under the front seats.
Power is supplied by the Mercury 300R V8 racing engine that develops 300 hp (304 ps / 224 kW). Brabus states that the top speed stands at 50+ knots (93 kph / 58 mph) and that the boat has a 230-liter (61-gallon) fuel capacity.
Described as an “ultra-agile, high-performer,” the new Shadow 300 Edition One can be used as a secondary boat and can be docked at a lake house. If that’s too much for the average boating enthusiast, then the company reminds interested parties that it can also be “stationed in the drive to facilitate last-minute adventures.” Wherever you decide to store it, one thing seems certain: “owners are guaranteed to spend more time on water, and less time restricted by logistics.”
Tipping the scales at 1,800 kg (3,968 lbs), it measures 8 meters (26 feet) in length, has a ‘Coastal’ classification, twin-stepped 22-degree V sharp entry hull, and can accommodate seven people. It features red leather upholstery, carbon fiber dashboard panel, Brabus badges, including those that bear the signature of the company’s CEO, Constantin Buschmann, and optional carbon backrests.
A swim ladder is on deck too, there is a sunbed at the bow, and a multi-storage compartment that can hold the water sports gear. A water ski pole is included too, and customers can order the optional fridge and sink units that can be integrated under the front seats.
Power is supplied by the Mercury 300R V8 racing engine that develops 300 hp (304 ps / 224 kW). Brabus states that the top speed stands at 50+ knots (93 kph / 58 mph) and that the boat has a 230-liter (61-gallon) fuel capacity.