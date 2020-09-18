The Say 42 Yacht Is Your Own, Low-Emission Supercar on Water

It’s called Say 42 and it’s a new hull from builder Say Carbon. The first hull under this name was delivered to Ibiza in July this year and is available for charter, and the second one is in construction. Say Carbon is taking orders for more, with the promise of delivering a state-of-the-art cruiser that combines plenty of carbon fiber and impressive horsepower, in order to deliver an experience comparable to that of flying down the highway in your favorite supercar. Wind in your hair, and all that.
Say 42 is a day cruiser but, thanks to the fact that it has a full cabin below deck, it can also work as a weekend cruiser for a couple. It stands out for being incredibly fast and luxurious, but also low-emission, proving that these three features don’t automatically rule each other out.
Whichever engine option ends up on the Say 42, the fact that it’s lightweight, combined with the hydrodynamic design (the wave-cutter bow and deep-V running surface), makes it a beast. Compared to other go-fast yachts, Say 42 consumes 50 percent less fuel, so it’s
good less bad for the environment – and your wallet.
The hull is made of carbon fiber and there’s plenty of it inside the cockpit as well, for a more futuristic look. Say 42 is also packed with technology, from the large Garmin displays, to Seakeeper 2 GYRO, CZone CAN Bus Control System, and automatic anchor system. The cockpit comes with swiveling carbon fiber seats with incorporated suspension for a smoother ride, and has enough storage for all your (smaller) water toys.
With seating for 12, Say 42 is quite an elegant and very efficient yacht that can be used to transport large parties from shore to the bigger yacht, or for day-long (or even weekend-long) adventures out at sea. The fact that it’s so fast is the cherry on top, and should appeal to speedsters looking to get their fix even when they’re no longer on the highway or at the track.
“We started this new era several years ago with our Say 29, and that bar has been raised to a new level by the Say 42,” Karl Wagner, CEO of Say Carbon Yachts, tells The Robb Report of the latest hull. “There is a clear connection with automotive design. So much so that I’d call the 42 a supercar on the water.”
Say 42 starts at €870,000 ($1,030,120 at today’s exchange rate). The cabin below deck can be further customized with a choice of luxury trims and styles, and this will add to the final tally, as will the engine setup.
