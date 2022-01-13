PacMotor Makes Kayaking Feel Like a Game, Lets You Control the Boat With a Joystick

Kayaking is fun, but it can be even more fun if you eliminate the effort of continuously paddling to keep the boat on the right course. This patent-pending dual-motor allows you to control the kayak using a joystick, saving you energy and allowing you to enjoy your voyage in utter relaxation.
The invention that makes kayaking feel like nothing but a game is called a PacMotor and does the paddling for you. It consists of a dual-motor system and a wireless joystick that offers 360-degree motion control.
With a lightweight and fully customizable aluminum frame that fits 90 percent of all kayaks, regardless of their shapes and sizes, installing and launching the PacMotor is a five-minute job. It doesn’t require any bolts or drilling into the kayak. There are three PacMotor sizes to choose from: S, which is suitable for kayaks that are 10” to 28” wide (25.4 cm to 71 cm), M, which is for widths between 28” and 34” (71 cm and 83 cm), and L, for kayaks with a width between 34” and 40” (86 cm and 101.6 cm). Thruster power and shaft length are the same regardless of the size you opt for.
PacMotor boasts of being the only such dual-motor system on the market, and it uses propellers to adjust the course of the kayak, modifying their speed and rotation accordingly. The system gives you the freedom to use the motors whenever you just want to throw in the paddle and just kick back and relax. But you can also work those muscles if you want to, case in which, all you have to do is lift the motors out of the water and start paddling.
The wireless remote control of the PacMotor uses Bluetooth and you get a range of approximately 30 feet. As a safety feature, the whole system is designed so that the motors will only run when the remote is connected. Each motor provides 11.6 lb of thrust.
A waterproof 16.8V 39Ah Li-ion battery guarantees several hours of run time, depending on the speed you have. At the highest speed (of 5 mph/8 kph for a 10 ft kayak) the battery will last for 3.5 hours. At medium speeds, you’ll squeeze 6 hours of run time, and at low speeds, you’ll get up to 20 hours on a charge. The battery weighs approximately 10 lb (4.5 kg), while the PacMotor weighs only 9 lb (4 kg).
Another great thing about the PacMotor is that it works with all 12V-20V marine batteries or Li-ion battery packs, so you can use your own if you want.
Right now, you can get the PacMotor on Kickstarter for a pledge of at least $940, with the battery and remote included. The estimated delivery date is July 2022.
