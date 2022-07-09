Hamann's BMW X5 M Is a Big Red Riding Hood, No Bad Wolf Is Going to Get It

Hamann has been tuning cars from various brands for almost four decades now, and their latest proposal brings the BMW X5 M forward. The super SUV ticks the enhanced looks box, and we’re not only talking about that lively paint finish.
Looking red with anger, Hamann’s BMW X5 M sports a new body kit. The aerodynamic upgrades are subtle but there, nevertheless, and they include the front apron, roof-mounted spoiler, and rear winglets. A few black pieces provide contrast, and ‘Hamann’ decals decorate the lower parts of the front doors.
For the wheels, they went for the famous Anniversary Evo, with a 23-inch diameter. They can be finished in various shades, including Matte Black, Graphite Gray, or Hyper Silver, and on request, they can match the color of the car. Contributing to the new stance of the X5 M are the lowering springs, which have brought the entire body by around 35 mm (1.4 in) closer to the ground, and the diffuser with four tailpipes.
Upon opening the doors, the ‘Hamann’ logo is projected onto the ground. Once inside, users will see the typical high-quality materials normally found in this model, together with the floor mats signed by the tuner. They have also given it new pedals, and footrests, and a trunk mat. Different emblems and stickers can further bedeck not only the X5 M, but every vehicle found in their portfolio.
Since they haven’t said anything about the engine, it is likely that it hasn’t been touched at all. But that’s alright, as the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 produces 600 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque straight from the factory in the normal model. This enables a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration in 3.8 seconds and a 155 mph (250 kph) top speed, or 177 mph (285 kph) if ordered with the optional M Driver’s Pack. The X5 M Competition, which is the one pictured in the gallery above, has 616 hp and is a bit quicker.
