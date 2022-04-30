Corvette C8 Drag Races 458 Speciale, $400K Gap Is Unexpected

Harley Earl was born towards the end of the 19th century, in 1893 to be more exact. Fast forward to 1953, his Corvette prototype design was unveiled. Fast forward to 2022, Chevy fans can enjoy the eighth generation of the Corvette. Mr. Earl passed away in 1969, just after the debut of the C3, but can you imagine how he would react to driving the new C8?

12 photos