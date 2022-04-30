Corvette C8 Drag Races 458 Speciale, $400K Gap Is Unexpected

Harley Earl was born towards the end of the 19th century, in 1893 to be more exact. Fast forward to 1953, his Corvette prototype design was unveiled. Fast forward to 2022, Chevy fans can enjoy the eighth generation of the Corvette. Mr. Earl passed away in 1969, just after the debut of the C3, but can you imagine how he would react to driving the new C8?
Over the past 70 years, Chevrolet has built almost 2 million Corvettes! In the early days, you could have bought a 150-hp C1, but these days a base C8 comes with just under 500-hp! Of course, one could write an entire thesis on how the Corvette has evolved across the generations, but that is not the purpose of today's story.
Instead, we are going to see how the new C8 stacks up against an older Ferrari 458 Speciale. To the untrained eye, this battle might feel somewhat evenly matched. But anyone who's got a better understanding of the automotive world will be skeptical about the whole thing.
Looking at the specs of these two cars will shed some light on that idea, for anyone who still needs an explanation. The Chevrolet Corvette C8 is powered by a 6.2-liter V8, that puts out 475-hp and 452 lb-ft (613 Nm) of torque for the European market.
It's not the lightest sports car on the market, as it weighs in at 3,648 lbs (1,655 kg). But at least it comes with a sensible price tag of about £77,200 ($97,067). There are some similarities to the 458 Speciale, as both cars come with an automatic gearbox, RWD, and a naturally-aspirated engine sitting behind the driver.
With that in mind, getting your hands on a 458 Speciale won't be easy. You'll be lucky if you can find one for $500,000, but you should have at least $100K more for one that's been well taken care of.
But let's dive into the action and see if the "budget-friendly" Corvette stands a chance against the Italian exotic. The first run starts oppositely from what you would have expected. The Ferrari struggles with poor traction levels, and the Chevrolet takes the lead.
By the time they cross the finish line, the gap isn't that big anymore, but the result is still shocking nonetheless. It starts the same for the second run, but this time the 458 Speciale takes control of the race and crushes its opponent.
Tied for points, a third run is required to settle the score. Once again, we get to see a strong start from Mat Watson in the Corvette. But the 458 Speciale starts gaining on him, and by the time the run is over, America has lost the battle. Looking at the telemetry results, the Ferrari needed 11.7 seconds for the quarter-mile (402 meters) run, while the Chevrolet was just 0.1 seconds behind.
The roll race and the brake test both provide the same outcome, so we can learn two things from this challenge. The Corvette C8 is slower than the 458 Speciale, but it's a great way of getting the most bang for your buck!
