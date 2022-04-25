All American-Muscle BMWs Line Up for a 1,470-HP Drag Race, You Won’t Believe Who Won

The year was 2006. Drift Tengoku had released Volume 37 of their highly anticipated DVD, and the world was in shock. That was perhaps the first time anyone had ever seen a 1,000-hp drift car. Back in the day, most pro-spec cars were running on 500 or maybe 600 horsepower at most, but things have certainly changed since. Drifting has evolved considerably, but you could say the same thing about time-attack as well.

9 photos