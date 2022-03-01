1,500-HP Silverado Drag Races Model S Plaid, Someone Gets Gapped

One could argue that the Tesla Model S Plaid has become a true benchmark for fast cars. Chances are that if you're driving a stock supercar, you're going to have a rough time challenging this electric sedan to a race. And the guys over at Hoonigan wanted to ride the Plaid celebrity wave, so they came up with a new series called "This vs Plaid". It's not hard to understand why they're getting a lot of views.

10 photos