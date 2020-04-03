Chiron Super Sport Speedster Looks Like the Veyron Barchetta Bugatti Never Built

Some renderings are more special than others: for instance, back in February, Bugatti introduced 3D work portraying the Veyron Barchetta, a proposal that never even made it to the show car stage, let alone that of a machine customers could adorn their garages with. Well, the independent rendering we have here comes to introduce a machine that could be considered a spiritual successor to the said Molsheim proposal.
Yes, this Chiron pixel creation skips the windshield altogether, while the said Veyron "derivative" came with a chopped greenhouse. Nevertheless, there's a strong connection between the two, as each one represented the most popular no-roof form of its age.
For one, the Speedster genre now holds the Ferrari Monza SP1/SP2 that brought it back under the spotlights, the McLaren Elva and the Aston Martin V12 Speedster.
As for why Car News Network, the digital label behind this work, chose to portray the vehicle from the rear, the answer is simple. This angle highlits the fact that we're talking about the Super Sport incarnation of the Chiron, as the 300+ mph machine's front fascia updates are more limited.
Keep in mind that the Veyron Barchetta is part of a trio that was supposed to thrill the world. The first of the other models is the Atlantic. We're looking at a front-engined Grand Tourer intended to sit below the Chiron and while a real-world model of this was built, it never got to enjoy a stage (the debut of the concept had been scheduled for the 2015 Pebble Beach show).
Last, but certainly not least, since we're talking about a range-topper that was supposed to one-up the Chiron, we have the W16 Coupe Rembrandt. Interestingly, this shares multiple of its features with a Bugatti-sponsored thesis we've also covered, chief among which is the hood-penetrating, front-mounted engine.
