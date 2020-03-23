Bugatti "La Finale Concept" Is an Amazing Thesis Sponsored by the Company

It's no secret that Bugatti's potential spreads beyond the mid-engined hypercar genre represented by the Chiron and all of its derivatives. In fact, Molsheim itself offered us a glimpse at the three-model range it had envisioned earlier this year, when it showcased a trio of concepts that never made it to the show floor, let alone the production line. And that's not all. For one, we are now here to talk about the Bugatti La Finale, a bachelor thesis sponsored by the French carmaker.
We first talked about this proposal in October last year, when Serkan Budur, the artist behind it, published a few renderings on the matter.However, the gear head recently brought the project into its final phase, with a scale model of the La Finale being built - you'll find photos of the physical model in the gallery above, which also includes renderings.
The nameplate of the machine is an ode to the era of automobiles animated by internal combustion engines alone. As such, multiple oily bits, some of which we'll never see on electric cars, such as the driveshaft, are exposed.
Budur also envisions this machine with a W12 engine, as this would help save weight, at least compared to the W16 the company currently uses - this is in the original spirit of the badge, as, back in the day when Ettore Bugatti run the business, he saw weight as the greatest possible enemy.
And, as the die-hard aficioandos among you have probably noticed, the two-tone finish of the La Finale is a nod to the 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Atalante.
As a quick recap, the said concepts showcased by Molsheim involve the Veyron Barchetta, whose front fascia resembles that of the Chiron and a pair of front-engined models. The first is the Atlantic, a VW Group V8-animated machine that should've served as the entry point to the carmaker's range and was the only one that was taken past the 3D model stage, almost debuting at the 2015 Pebble Beach show. As for the second, we're talking about the W16 Rembrandt Coupe, a range-topper whose generous engine is paraded with the help of a "partial" hood panel.
Of course, the business side of the equation dictates that Bugatti should add a second pair of doors to the model that would accompany its hypercar, be this an SUV or a super-sedan like the 2009 Galibier concept. But this is another story for another time.
The nameplate of the machine is an ode to the era of automobiles animated by internal combustion engines alone. As such, multiple oily bits, some of which we'll never see on electric cars, such as the driveshaft, are exposed.
Budur also envisions this machine with a W12 engine, as this would help save weight, at least compared to the W16 the company currently uses - this is in the original spirit of the badge, as, back in the day when Ettore Bugatti run the business, he saw weight as the greatest possible enemy.
And, as the die-hard aficioandos among you have probably noticed, the two-tone finish of the La Finale is a nod to the 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Atalante.
As a quick recap, the said concepts showcased by Molsheim involve the Veyron Barchetta, whose front fascia resembles that of the Chiron and a pair of front-engined models. The first is the Atlantic, a VW Group V8-animated machine that should've served as the entry point to the carmaker's range and was the only one that was taken past the 3D model stage, almost debuting at the 2015 Pebble Beach show. As for the second, we're talking about the W16 Rembrandt Coupe, a range-topper whose generous engine is paraded with the help of a "partial" hood panel.
Of course, the business side of the equation dictates that Bugatti should add a second pair of doors to the model that would accompany its hypercar, be this an SUV or a super-sedan like the 2009 Galibier concept. But this is another story for another time.