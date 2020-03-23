Bugatti "La Finale Concept" Is an Amazing Thesis Sponsored by the Company

It's no secret that Bugatti's potential spreads beyond the mid-engined hypercar genre represented by the Chiron and all of its derivatives. In fact, Molsheim itself offered us a glimpse at the three-model range it had envisioned earlier this year, when it showcased a trio of concepts that never made it to the show floor, let alone the production line. And that's not all. For one, we are now here to talk about the Bugatti La Finale, a bachelor thesis sponsored by the French carmaker.

18 photos