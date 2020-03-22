This Bugatti EB110 GT Was Once a Factory Demo Car, Is Now For Sale

These days, the Grand Tourer genre is on the rise, but how about a GT from the 1990s? We're talking about the Bugatti EB110 GT, a model that ticks all the right boxes, being built to cover long distances as quickly as possible and in full comfort.
It was 1987 when Italian entrepreneur Romano Artioli acquired the Bugatti brand, which had been dormant since 1952. Four years and an all-new factory later, the EB110 entered production. The Campogalliano plant in Modena, Italy, only brought 139 units of the velocity monster to the world, with 84 of these being the GT derivative rather than the speed-focused SS model.
The said aficionado wanted a solid foundation, which is why he appointed engineering magician Paolo Stanzani and iconic designer Marcello Gandini, the duo that had given the world the Lamborghini Countach.
The model we have here is one of the just three cars that came to life back in 1993. And while it was initially a factory demo vehicle, this was delivered as a new car to company director Jean-Marc Borel, being registered in Luxembourg in 1996.
July 2001 saw the 560 hp monster heading over to Holland, where it joined the collection of Mike Dawud. Finished in silver grey metallic and featuring a two-tone leather cabin, the machine reached Gran Turismo Classic back in 2003.
Between the said homes, the quad-turbo monster covered 6,800 miles (11,000 kilometers) and you can check it out in the image gallery above.
The V12 creation is now looking for a new owner, with this being offered by a Florida-based specialist aptly called Curated.
PS: While the now-under-the-VW-Group-umbrella Bugatti has recently paid homage to the EB110 by introducing the Centodieci, digital artists continue to dream of the said 1990s icon. In fact, we talked about such eye candy earlier today, all with a Le Mans aroma.
