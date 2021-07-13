Chevrolet Tahoe Limited Digitally Gets 454 SS Treatment for Big-Block Glory

Nowadays, we take performance SUVs and trucks for granted, but, if we look back in history, we'll notice that go-fast high-riders have had their ups and downs over the past decades. For one, the 1990s/early 2000s saw Detroit's Big Three being rather generous with the velocity spice, even though carmakers weren't as liberal as they are today, with the Chevrolet Tahoe Limited being an example as good as any.
Back in 1996, Chevy introduced the Tahoe SS concept, but this never made it into showrooms, since the company considered that the Super Sport badging would be too much for a full-size SUV, mainly due to the negative influence this could've had on insurance rates.
Nevertheless, those seeking a performance take on the Tahoe could opt for the 5.7-liter V8—255 hp and 330 lb-ft/447 Nm meant a lot in those days—and opt for the Limited model introduced in the year 2000, which featured goodies such as lower ground clearance, sportier shock absorbers, a limited-slip rear diff, upgraded engine cooling, and standout 16-inch, five-spoke wheels.
Cue to the rendering we have here, which takes that treatment one step further by bringing the behemoth even closer to the road and gifting it with all sorts of goodies found on one of its platform mates, namely the Chevy 454 SS performance pickup.
The truck in question had been on the market since 1990 (you'll find some images of the vehicle in the gallery), following a simple and efficient recipe: mix a lightest full-size truck with 454 cubic inches (7.4L) of muscle—while such a big-block transplant for the Tahoe would admittedly involve a maximum power drop to 230 hp, it would also crank up the torque to 385 lb-ft (522 Nm).
And since the factory tranny swap would mean going from the Tahoe Limited's four-speed auto to a three-speed unit, this imaginary transformation would probably be best served with a side of aftermarket hardware for the gearbox department.
Graphic designer Jim (a.k.a. jlord8), who spreads the 454 SS treatment to as many models as possible—think of this pixel strategy as an equivalent of Mopar throwing Hellcats at everything these days—has also installed the chrome wheels and sporty front grille of the truck, which seem to fit the Tahoe styling like a glove. In fact, you can check out the whole transformation in the quick video delivered by the Instagram post below.
