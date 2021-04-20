Widebody Chevrolet Tahoe Limited Looks Sinister in All-Black Rendering

Remember the time when Chevrolet almost built a Super Sport incarnation of the Tahoe? In fact, the Golden Bowtie came up with an actual Tahoe SS concept back in 1996, but it never made it to production. Instead, those seeking a performance incarnation of the Gen I model were offered the Tahoe Limited. And we can now bring the model back under the spotlights thanks to a radical rendering.
Before zooming in on the details of this virtual build, we'll mention that the pixel portrait is linked to the real world, as it was commissioned by the owner of a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe Limited.
You'll find the vehicle in the second Instagram post below, with it featuring several aftermarket additions, such as the wheels, which come in a massive 24-inch size. For the record, the vehicle came with 16-inch units from the factory, while the main goodies brought by this edition targeted the suspension and the drivetrain, limited-slip diff and all.
Now, digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel took the full-size SUV much further down the customization route, starting with a widebody approach. As such, the boxy standard design is joined by sculpted overfenders, with the rear ones being super-sized, to say the least. And, thanks to air suspension, the generous lips of the three-piece wheels can barely clear those arches.
The said pieces are joined by a lower front apron extension, while the side skirts have also been touched by the pixel wand.
In addition, there's a cowl hood that makes room for the twin-turbo madness under the hood, which means this machine has the muscle to back up its mean looks.
As for the posterior of the Chevy, this is where we find a not-that-small roof spoiler, along with quadruple exhaust tips that seem to feature a dark finish. After all, the said hardware had to stick to the blacked-out theme of the project—keep in mind that the actual Tahoe Limited was only sold in Onyx Black.
While the taillights received a simple tint, the front light clusters were completely redefined using LED technology, giving the entire project a fresh appearance.
Oh, and with the Tahoe now being able to ride so close to the road, the graphics adorning the roof have a better chance of reaching the audience.
You'll find the vehicle in the second Instagram post below, with it featuring several aftermarket additions, such as the wheels, which come in a massive 24-inch size. For the record, the vehicle came with 16-inch units from the factory, while the main goodies brought by this edition targeted the suspension and the drivetrain, limited-slip diff and all.
Now, digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel took the full-size SUV much further down the customization route, starting with a widebody approach. As such, the boxy standard design is joined by sculpted overfenders, with the rear ones being super-sized, to say the least. And, thanks to air suspension, the generous lips of the three-piece wheels can barely clear those arches.
The said pieces are joined by a lower front apron extension, while the side skirts have also been touched by the pixel wand.
In addition, there's a cowl hood that makes room for the twin-turbo madness under the hood, which means this machine has the muscle to back up its mean looks.
As for the posterior of the Chevy, this is where we find a not-that-small roof spoiler, along with quadruple exhaust tips that seem to feature a dark finish. After all, the said hardware had to stick to the blacked-out theme of the project—keep in mind that the actual Tahoe Limited was only sold in Onyx Black.
While the taillights received a simple tint, the front light clusters were completely redefined using LED technology, giving the entire project a fresh appearance.
Oh, and with the Tahoe now being able to ride so close to the road, the graphics adorning the roof have a better chance of reaching the audience.