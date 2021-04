2022 Maserati Levante Hybrid Teased, Likely Features Turbo Four-Cylinder Engine

SUV

When you hear Maserati, do you imagine a 2.0-liter turbo with four cylinders? Neither do I, but ever-stringent regulations took their toll on the House of the Trident. A 48-volt alternator, an electric supercharger, and the rear-mounted battery may seem like a lot of hardware, but on the upside, the Ghibli Hybrid weighs 80 kilograms (176 pounds) less than the turbo diesel.It’s a punchy setup as well, capable of 330 PS (325 horsepower) and 450 Nm (332 pound-feet) of torque from merely 1,500 revolutions per minute. Along with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Maserati Ghibli Hybrid hits 100 kph (62 mph) in 5.7 seconds and tops 255 kph (158 mph).The Modena-based automaker is expected to use this hardware for the Levante Hybrid too, which is going to arrive in dealerships as a 2022 model. Teased on social media in a rather dramatic fashion, the eco-friendlyis “charging a new wave of performance” as per the teaser video’s caption.Blue trim for the exterior will set the Levante Hybrid apart from internal combustion-only variants, along with blue stitching and slightly different software for the Uconnect 5 infotainment. Of course, the Android-powered multimedia system integrates wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.At the present moment, the Levante features a couple of turbocharged V6s and a force-fed V8 engine. The diesel is arguably the worst offender while the eight-cylinder lump in the Levante Trofeo is the most exciting option of the lot. According to Maserati, the 3.8-liter engine based on the Ferrari F154 family of direct-injected V8s develops 580 PS (572 horsepower) and 730 Nm (538 pound-feet) of torque between 2,500 and 5,000 revs per minute.