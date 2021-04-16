2022 Maserati Levante Hybrid Teased, Likely Features Turbo Four-Cylinder Engine

July 2020 is when Maserati rolled out the Ghibli Hybrid, the first-ever hybrid in the automaker’s history. As for the only problem with it, that would be the Global Medium Engine shared with Alfa Romeo and Jeep.
When you hear Maserati, do you imagine a 2.0-liter turbo with four cylinders? Neither do I, but ever-stringent regulations took their toll on the House of the Trident. A 48-volt alternator, an electric supercharger, and the rear-mounted battery may seem like a lot of hardware, but on the upside, the Ghibli Hybrid weighs 80 kilograms (176 pounds) less than the turbo diesel.
It’s a punchy setup as well, capable of 330 PS (325 horsepower) and 450 Nm (332 pound-feet) of torque from merely 1,500 revolutions per minute. Along with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Maserati Ghibli Hybrid hits 100 kph (62 mph) in 5.7 seconds and tops 255 kph (158 mph).
The Modena-based automaker is expected to use this hardware for the Levante Hybrid too, which is going to arrive in dealerships as a 2022 model. Teased on social media in a rather dramatic fashion, the eco-friendly SUV is “charging a new wave of performance” as per the teaser video’s caption.
Blue trim for the exterior will set the Levante Hybrid apart from internal combustion-only variants, along with blue stitching and slightly different software for the Uconnect 5 infotainment. Of course, the Android-powered multimedia system integrates wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
At the present moment, the Levante features a couple of turbocharged V6s and a force-fed V8 engine. The diesel is arguably the worst offender while the eight-cylinder lump in the Levante Trofeo is the most exciting option of the lot. According to Maserati, the 3.8-liter engine based on the Ferrari F154 family of direct-injected V8s develops 580 PS (572 horsepower) and 730 Nm (538 pound-feet) of torque between 2,500 and 5,000 revs per minute.
