This 1990 Chevrolet 454 SS Pickup Truck Isn’t Your Average C1500

Produced by Chevrolet and GMC from 1988 to the 2000 model year, the fourth-generation C series in half-ton format doesn’t excel in any particular area. But for a short period at the beginning of the 1990s, a big-blocked brute by the name of 454 SS entered the scene as the highest-performing truck in America since the Dodge Li’l Red Express. 7 photos



Chassis number 1GCDC14N6LZ211207 is one of the earliest examples delivered in the first year of production, a garage-kept truck that looks as if Chevrolet built it yesterday. From the paint's mirror-like finish to the original air cleaner, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better example today.



Originally priced at $18,295 before options and destination charge, the Fleetside-style truck is rolling on 15-inch chromies. A heavy-duty radiator, transmission oil cooler, independent front suspension, power windows and door locks, tilting steering wheel, and a 25-gallon fuel tank also need to be mentioned, along with the woeful city MPG rating of 10 miles to the gallon. That’s about 23.5 liters per 100 kilometers, hence the 94.6-liter fuel tank.



Produced from 1990 to 1993 in 16,953 copies, the most exciting C1500 of that era traded payload, towing capacity, and fuel economy in favor of smoky burnouts. A thrill machine, if you will, the 454 SS was considered quite fast back then because there wasn't anything like it in the half-ton segment. Barrett-Jackson at no reserve at the Scottsdale auction, the precursor to the F-150 Lighting mates the 230-horsepower engine to a three-speed automatic transmission. Rated at 385 pound-feet (522 Nm) of torque, the big-block leviathan can break 60 miles per hour (96 kph) in 7.7 seconds. This is why the most expensive 1990 model ever sold at auction went for $40,700 instead of a six-digit figure, which is pretty good value for such a collectible piece of automotive history.

