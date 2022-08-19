Change of Perspective With the Right Kia Campaign, Now for the All-New 2023 Sportage

Kia may be a little stiff when it comes to design and technologies, but they absolutely do not lack imagination when it comes to advertising its models. They are not afraid to be slightly ridiculous but sentimental, thus embracing various human facets that make it an authentic brand.
Morpheus from Matrix singing opera in a 2015 K900, Christopher's Walken talking socks for Optima in 2016, and Melissa McCarthy saving whales and rhinos(not) for Kia Niro in 2017, are some of the examples that boredom is not something that can be found in Kia ads. If we also remember the famous giant hamsters that have written history over the years, we can classify Kia as one of the most innovative brands in terms of marketing.
What was mentioned above represents the funny side behind the brand, a tool with which Kia managed to increase its sales by 45% when the chubby hamsters first appeared. Now Kia appeals to the emotional part of its consumers, bringing new perspectives and more goodness into this crazy world.
Under the call to "Make more Good," the last two campaigns created by the well-known David&Goliath, are evidence of Kia's announced plans in 2021, the year that began to take the brand in a new direction, that of sustainability, recyclable materials, renewable energy, electric vehicles, and futuristic design.
The first "Make more Good" campaign was launched in April this year, showing the altruistic side and the capabilities of the new Kia Sportage 2023. The spot brings awareness to saving endangered sea turtles by cleaning their beaches so they can safely nest in the sand. This idea originated from a partnership with Sea Turtle Inc., for which Kia's donation helped renovate and modernize the clinic in South Padre Island, Texas.
Now Kia has launched a new commercial designed to bring us, the people, closer, and especially to direct our attention to the less fortunate. Suggestively named "Downpour," the 30-second spot shows a Kia Sportage Hybrid driving in torrential rain, delivering coats to those in need in different areas of the city. Everything happens quickly so that as many people can protect themselves from the rain, thus highlighting the agility, efficiency, and generous space of the new Kia Sportage. The ad is created in partnership with 'One warm coat,' a non-profit organization aiming to protect the environment from the waste of clothes.
The 2023 Kia Sportage starts from $25,990, with the new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle option (PHEV) starting at $38,490.
