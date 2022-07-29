Driven: 2023 Kia Sportage HEV Is a Quantum Leap Forward
Compact SUVs are so ubiquitous these days that many, sad to say, are forgettable. Such was the fate of the Kia Sportage, which in earlier iterations often failed to leave much of an impression. Not so with the completely redesigned 2023 Kia Sport HEV, which offers premium looks and amenities to go along with its fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain.
Unlike the previous stubby-looking model, the all-new Sportage has a muscular presence thanks to its bold interpretation of the “tiger nose” grille that’s much larger and with a more sharply defined mesh pattern. Compound lighting elements that incorporate LED headlamps and daytime running lights further accentuate this new look.
The vehicle has a sculpted profile with chrome brightwork below that side glass that sweeps up into the rear C-pillar. The rear is defined by a large spoiler atop the liftgate, bold LED taillamps and a large diffuser that wraps around the tailpipe elements.
Giving the Sportage its new, more substantial stance, is a package that is markedly larger than the model it replaces. Now riding on a 108.5-inch (276 cm) wheelbase, a gain of 3.4 inches (8.6 cm), the Sportage measures 183.5 inches (466 cm) in overall length, up 7.1 inches (18 cm). This expanded package results in class-leading rear-seat legroom of 41.3 inches (104.9 cm) and 39.3 cubic feet (1.11 cubic meters) of cargo space.
Beneath the hood is a drivetrain that features a 177-horsepower turbocharged 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine. It combines with a 59-horse electric motor for total system output of 227 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, which is delivered to all four wheels. Our top-of-the-line SX Prestige also boasts a locking center differential as part of the all-wheel-drive setup. The EPA rates the Sportage HEV at 38 mpg combined (6.18 liters per 100 km), which is coincidentally the same as both its city and highway figures.
The electric motor provides smooth, silent and immediate response off the line and the turbocharged engine has the muscle that allows Sportage to cruise effortlessly at highway speeds. There is a seamless transition between the electric and gas components of the power delivery, while a conventional 6-speed automatic transmission provides a more natural feel to the performance.
While there’s a rotary dial to select forward or rear motion, paddle shifters on the steering wheel allow for manual sequential shifting of the cogs. Unlike other hybrids that rely on continuously variable transmissions (CVTs) that have an elastic feel, the Sportage provides spirited acceleration and performance you wouldn’t expect to see in a fuel sipper.
Kia has also upped its game when it comes to interior comfort and amenities, in keeping with the improvements in exterior style, performance and space. The digital dash appears to be one unit stretching from the driver’s door to the edge of the glove box. It’s actually two 12.3-inch displays, one housing the instrument cluster and driver information center, while the touchscreen above the console handles infotainment duties.
AWD settings.
There’s a long list of features available on the Sportage that also sets this model apart from other compact SUVs in its class. Among them are driver assists including blind-spot view monitors in the instrument cluster, remote smart parking assist, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability, a surround-view monitor, highway driving assist with lane keeping and automatic rear braking assist.
The SX Prestige also features heated/ventilated front seats, a panoramic power sunroof, Harmon/Kardon premium audio, and LED ambient lighting in the cabin. The SX Prestige HEV carries a base price of $36,190, which is a good deal considering that the comparable non-hybrid version runs $35,290, or $900 less, and gets only 21 mpg (11.2 liters per 100 km) combined. And with all the bells and whistles, it’s not a huge walk-up from the AWD LX hybrid’s sticker of $29,090.
Just the change in styling alone is worth giving the 2023 Kia Sportage HEV a look. Add to the equation that it comes in non-hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants, there’s plenty to consider here.
