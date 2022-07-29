autoevolution
2023 Kia Sportage HEV

Key Specs
USEU
Cylinders
L4
Displacement
1598 cm3
Power
130.2(177)/5500 KW(hp)/RPM
Torque
195/1500-4500 lb-ft/RPM
Electrical motor power
43.4 kw
Electrical motor torque
195 lb-ft
Total maximum power
167 kw
Total maximum torque
258 lb-ft
Fuel System
Turbocharged Direct Injection
Fuel
Hybrid Gasoline
Fuel capacity
13.7 gallons
Fuel capacity (optional)
-
Fuel capacity (CNG)
-
CNG cylinder capacity
-
Top Speed
-
Top speed (electrical)
-
Acceleration 0-62 Mph
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Gearbox
6-automatic speed
Front
Ventilated Discs
Rear
Ventilated discs
Tire Size
235/65 R17
Unladen Weight
3532 lbs
Unladen Weight (2)
-
Gross Weight Limit
4751 lbs
Gross Weight Limit (2)
-
Length
183.5 in
Width
73.4 in
Height
65.4 in
Front/rear Track
63.8/64.1 in
Wheelbase
108.5 in
Ground Clearance
7.1 in
Cargo Volume
-
Aerodynamics (Cd)
-
Aerodynamics (frontal area)
-
Turning circle
19.3 ft
Turning circle (curb to curb)
-
Turning circle (wall to wall)
-
Power pack
Lithium-Ion
Nominal Capacity
-
Maximum Capacity
-
Charger type
-
Charging time (normal)
-
Charging time (quick)
-
Range
-
City
42 mpg
City (CNG)
-
Highway
44 mpg
Highway (CNG)
-
Combined
43 mpg
Combined (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions
-
Low
-
Low (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Low)
-
Medium
-
Medium (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Medium)
-
High
-
High (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (High)
-
Extra high
-
Extra high (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Extra high)
-
Combined
-
Combined (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Combined)
-
Cylinders
L4
Displacement
1598 cm3
Power
130.2(177)/5500 KW(hp)/RPM
Torque
264/1500-4500 Nm/RPM
Electrical motor power
59 hp
Electrical motor torque
264 Nm
Total maximum power
227 hp
Total maximum torque
350 Nm
Fuel System
Turbocharged Direct Injection
Fuel
Hybrid Gasoline
Fuel capacity
51.9 L
Fuel capacity (optional)
-
Fuel capacity (CNG)
-
CNG cylinder capacity
-
Top Speed
-
Top speed (electrical)
-
Acceleration 0-62 Mph
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Gearbox
6-automatic speed
Front
Ventilated Discs
Rear
Ventilated discs
Tire Size
235/65 R17
Unladen Weight
1602 kg
Unladen Weight (2)
-
Gross Weight Limit
2155 kg
Gross Weight Limit (2)
-
Length
4661 mm
Width
1864 mm
Height
1661 mm
Front/rear Track
1,621/1,628 mm
Wheelbase
2756 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Cargo Volume
-
Aerodynamics (Cd)
-
Aerodynamics (frontal area)
-
Turning circle
5.9 m
Turning circle (curb to curb)
-
Turning circle (wall to wall)
-
Power pack
Lithium-Ion
Nominal Capacity
-
Maximum Capacity
-
Charger type
-
Charging time (normal)
-
Charging time (quick)
-
Range
-
City
5.6 L/100Km
City (CNG)
-
Highway
5.3 L/100Km
Highway (CNG)
-
Combined
5.5 L/100Km
Combined (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions
-
Low
-
Low (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Low)
-
Medium
-
Medium (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Medium)
-
High
-
High (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (High)
-
Extra high
-
Extra high (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Extra high)
-
Combined
-
Combined (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Combined)
-
Driven: 2023 Kia Sportage HEV Is a Quantum Leap Forward

29 Jul 2022, 08:56 UTC
Compact SUVs are so ubiquitous these days that many, sad to say, are forgettable. Such was the fate of the Kia Sportage, which in earlier iterations often failed to leave much of an impression. Not so with the completely redesigned 2023 Kia Sport HEV, which offers premium looks and amenities to go along with its fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain.
2023 Kia Sportage HEV 72 photos
2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV2023 Kia Sportage HEV
Unlike the previous stubby-looking model, the all-new Sportage has a muscular presence thanks to its bold interpretation of the “tiger nose” grille that’s much larger and with a more sharply defined mesh pattern. Compound lighting elements that incorporate LED headlamps and daytime running lights further accentuate this new look.

The vehicle has a sculpted profile with chrome brightwork below that side glass that sweeps up into the rear C-pillar. The rear is defined by a large spoiler atop the liftgate, bold LED taillamps and a large diffuser that wraps around the tailpipe elements.

Giving the Sportage its new, more substantial stance, is a package that is markedly larger than the model it replaces. Now riding on a 108.5-inch (276 cm) wheelbase, a gain of 3.4 inches (8.6 cm), the Sportage measures 183.5 inches (466 cm) in overall length, up 7.1 inches (18 cm). This expanded package results in class-leading rear-seat legroom of 41.3 inches (104.9 cm) and 39.3 cubic feet (1.11 cubic meters) of cargo space.

Beneath the hood is a drivetrain that features a 177-horsepower turbocharged 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine. It combines with a 59-horse electric motor for total system output of 227 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, which is delivered to all four wheels. Our top-of-the-line SX Prestige also boasts a locking center differential as part of the all-wheel-drive setup. The EPA rates the Sportage HEV at 38 mpg combined (6.18 liters per 100 km), which is coincidentally the same as both its city and highway figures.

The all-new Sportage has driving manners that are in keeping with its more substantial dimensions. The precise steering, linear feel of the throttle and brakes and nicely damped ride gives the vehicle a premium, cut-above feel. Greater use of sound-deadening materials also provides for a quiet cabin and dispenses with the tinniness we’ve experienced in older models.

The electric motor provides smooth, silent and immediate response off the line and the turbocharged engine has the muscle that allows Sportage to cruise effortlessly at highway speeds. There is a seamless transition between the electric and gas components of the power delivery, while a conventional 6-speed automatic transmission provides a more natural feel to the performance.

While there’s a rotary dial to select forward or rear motion, paddle shifters on the steering wheel allow for manual sequential shifting of the cogs. Unlike other hybrids that rely on continuously variable transmissions (CVTs) that have an elastic feel, the Sportage provides spirited acceleration and performance you wouldn’t expect to see in a fuel sipper.

Kia has also upped its game when it comes to interior comfort and amenities, in keeping with the improvements in exterior style, performance and space. The digital dash appears to be one unit stretching from the driver’s door to the edge of the glove box. It’s actually two 12.3-inch displays, one housing the instrument cluster and driver information center, while the touchscreen above the console handles infotainment duties.

While I’m not fond of all touchscreen switches, the Sportage features a lower control unit with multi-function knobs. When this lower panel is in climate control mode, the knobs can be twisted to control left and right temperature, though fan speed, vent and defroster settings are still controlled by touch. When it’s in radio mode, the left knob controls volume and the right station settings. There are also the requisite redundant controls for information, volume and cruise control on the steering wheel as well as additional switches on the center console to select drive modes and AWD settings.

There’s a long list of features available on the Sportage that also sets this model apart from other compact SUVs in its class. Among them are driver assists including blind-spot view monitors in the instrument cluster, remote smart parking assist, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability, a surround-view monitor, highway driving assist with lane keeping and automatic rear braking assist.

The SX Prestige also features heated/ventilated front seats, a panoramic power sunroof, Harmon/Kardon premium audio, and LED ambient lighting in the cabin. The SX Prestige HEV carries a base price of $36,190, which is a good deal considering that the comparable non-hybrid version runs $35,290, or $900 less, and gets only 21 mpg (11.2 liters per 100 km) combined. And with all the bells and whistles, it’s not a huge walk-up from the AWD LX hybrid’s sticker of $29,090.

Just the change in styling alone is worth giving the 2023 Kia Sportage HEV a look. Add to the equation that it comes in non-hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants, there’s plenty to consider here.

