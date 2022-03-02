CGI Renault Austral Leaves Almost Nothing to Imagination Based on Teaser Sketch

Just a few more days of eager waiting and fans of Renault SUVs will have yet another compact crossover to admire. Kadjar’s renamed successor, the Austral SUV, is officially coming on March 8th, 2022.
However, before the Megane E-Tech Electric-inspired sibling to Nissan’s latest Qashqai had a chance to come out of the closet, the good folks over at Kolesa have decided to jump the digital gun ahead of Renault’s official presentation. Why are we not surprised?
Naturally, the unofficial camouflage stripping was heavily facilitated by the French automaker itself. This is because mere days ago the final teaser dropped a juicy virtual sketch. This and previous drawings, along with the recently unveiled camouflage beauty shots, have helped their resident virtual artist (Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media) come up with a definitive rendering.
One that leaves truly little about the new Renault Austral to the imagination. At least as far as the exterior design is concerned. Meanwhile, the SUV’s interior styling has not been envisioned here, on this occasion. No worries, there was a promising first sketch with the cockpit as well.
Renault promises their Kadjar successor will join new additions like the Megane E-Tech Electric battery-powered subcompact crossover SUV in fleshing out their newly conceived “sensual tech” design language. According to the rumor mill, a production setup based on the Alliance’s CMF C/D technical architecture would only be natural.
No diesel mills will be offered, as this type of dirty technology is slowly (but certainly) fading out of existence even across Europe. Instead, hybrid assistance is the way forward for Austral. A fully-electric version is not expected any time soon, though, as that one would steal away market share from the aforementioned Megane crossover.
Now, it remains to be seen if Renault manages to break the larger SUV bad luck (Captur is doing just fine, as always), considering the Kadjar retirement or the Koleos reshuffle across different segments. Well, at least this unofficial styling looks promising...
