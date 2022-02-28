2023 Honda CR-V Rendered Based on Leaked Design Patent Image, Still Looks Conservative

Currently in its fifth generation, the Honda CR-V stands as a segment heavyweight. It is one of the best-selling models in its class in the United States, and it has proven time and again to be one of the most practical, safe and reliable SUVs out there, regardless of price.
While the CR-V is a valued vehicle all over the world, it is especially popular in the United States. No fewer than 361,271 units were sold here last year, trailing only the Toyota RAV4 within the segment.
Meanwhile, in Europe, only 8.789 units were moved in 2021, as per Carsalesbase, with buyers there favoring the likes of the Ford Kuga, Skoda Kodiaq, Peugeot 5008 and, of course, the RAV4.
Since the very first CR-V generation was unveiled back in 1997, Honda launched an all-new model once every five years, and since the current version dates back to 2017, we can expect that an all-new CR-V will break cover sometime later this year, picking up an MY2023 designation.
In terms of what it might look like, a leaked design patent image surfaced last week on the internet, depicting a somewhat conservative yet still modern aesthetic. As a reminder, the success of the CR-V has never been about looks – an argument can be made that at no point was the CR-V the best-looking crossover in its segment.
Now, taking that design patent image and applying a bit of CGI wizardry was Kolesa, who came up with this extremely accurate rendering, at least as far as the front ¾ angle is concerned. The rear end is still a question mark, so we’ll have to wait and see if the real vehicle looks this much like a Volvo when viewed from its derrière.
Everything else looks the part, from the front fascia (grille, headlights, headlight graphics) to the overall shape of the Japanese compact people hauler.
