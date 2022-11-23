Cedar Creek's 385TH Fifth Wheel Stands Out With a Luscious Interior and a Toy Garage

Yes, RVs, mobile homes, or campers are here to stay, and industry leaders like Forest River (FR) know this. After all, people will always want to escape the city life in search of those nooks and crannies that haven't seen a human footprint, if there is such a thing. One brand under the FR umbrella is Cedar Creek, known for massive fifth-wheel travel trailers that boast the comforts of home and then some. Considering some people have large families, lots of motorized toys, or just want to explore in utter comfort. It's for this type of customer that the 385TH has been created.
According to the manufacturer's website, this floorplan is one of ten offered options, aside from "Dealer Stock." However, this is the one and only option that can accommodate motorized toys, and it's for this reason alone I chose to bring this mobile habitat to light. To cut to the chase, the rear of this unit features a walk-around bedroom with a king bed sitting in the middle of it all. While that already seems like a hefty load, underneath this bedroom sits nothing more than a garage suitable for things like an ATV, ATC, a couple of motocross bikes, or maybe your e-bike and kayaks. Whatever you feel like cramming into this huge storage space is up to you and your lifestyle.
It's at this point that you can really get a feel for the magic that Cedar Creek adds to every fifth wheel they build; the 385TH is no exception. The first space you may need to access is the bathroom, fit with shower, separate toilet – no wet baths here – or that island kitchen to whip up a sandwich to tie you over until dinner is ready. If you're extra filthy, use the exterior shower hookup to clean off and leave dirt and gunk outside.
Once you're nice and clean, take to the galley and unleash your Master Chef skills, made possible with a four-burner top, residential fridge, and two sinks integrated into the island countertop; more than enough room and accessories to feed the family. Your foodstuffs will be found in the countless overhead cabinets and storage cubbies tattered throughout the unit.
But, the forte of this area isn't necessarily that you can kick back and catch the game; it's the fact that those two sofas I mentioned can be shifted to accommodate sleepy victims of the day's activities. Looks like you can fit up to ten people in this unit without anyone crashing on the floor in a sleeping bag.
As for how much you can expect to dish out on such a behemoth, it's one tricky situation. First, you need to factor in the model year. Then you have to consider the options available, and finally, your dealers cut. But I've spotted units priced from as low as $70K (€67K at current exchange rates) for 2021 units to $100K (€96K) for 2022 units. So quite a large spectrum. But, if you've got some machines you want to take out to the desert for a spin and then live out there for a few days, the 385TH is a turtle shell with wheels you can consider.
