Sunshine Sally Is a Renovated 1985 Toyota Sunland RV That Has All the Amenities of Home

This couple decided to embrace the nomadic lifestyle. So they sold their house and hit the road with their renovated 1985 Toyota Sunland Express. Their RV, which is named Sunshine Sally, boasts a cozy interior that includes all the amenities – a nice bedroom, a living room, a well-equipped kitchen, and a bathroom.
Brook and Kerry spent five months renovating the old Toyota Sunland, but it was definitely worth all the work. The couple turned the RV into a gorgeous tiny house on wheels, including all the amenities they needed to live life on the road. Their new home, Sunshine Sally, has enough space for them and their two dogs, Cookie and Ollie, and it feels extra cozy.
They truly wanted to feel like they were living in a home, so they incorporated many elements from their previous two-story dwelling into Sunshine Sally. The bedroom is positioned at the front, above the cockpit area. It has a raised bed that can sleep two people in comfort. The comforter, pillows, and even the suspended plant stand that serves as a nightstand are all things that they took from their old place and added to the RV.
The living room is next to the bedroom. This area is equipped with a couch that has plenty of storage underneath. That’s where they keep most of the items that they don’t use often. You can spot some cabinets above the couch that also provide ample storage.
Their rig has a well-equipped kitchen with a small fridge, a huge sink, a four-burner propane stove, a range hood, and a microwave. They also have generous countertops that provide the space they need to prepare their meals and several cabinets for the cookware, utensils, dry food, and spices.
The bathroom is at the rear, and it’s pretty compact. However, it has a nice shower, a sink with storage underneath, a huge closet for their clothes, and a portable toilet.
Sunshine Sally has three Maxx air fans that help keep the air fresh inside the RV and regulate the temperature. It also comes with 400 watts of solar, allowing them to stay off the grid whenever they want. Their renovated motorhome was recently featured on the Tiny Home Tours YouTube channel. You can find out more about their rig in the clip down below.
They truly wanted to feel like they were living in a home, so they incorporated many elements from their previous two-story dwelling into Sunshine Sally. The bedroom is positioned at the front, above the cockpit area. It has a raised bed that can sleep two people in comfort. The comforter, pillows, and even the suspended plant stand that serves as a nightstand are all things that they took from their old place and added to the RV.
The living room is next to the bedroom. This area is equipped with a couch that has plenty of storage underneath. That’s where they keep most of the items that they don’t use often. You can spot some cabinets above the couch that also provide ample storage.
Their rig has a well-equipped kitchen with a small fridge, a huge sink, a four-burner propane stove, a range hood, and a microwave. They also have generous countertops that provide the space they need to prepare their meals and several cabinets for the cookware, utensils, dry food, and spices.
The bathroom is at the rear, and it’s pretty compact. However, it has a nice shower, a sink with storage underneath, a huge closet for their clothes, and a portable toilet.
Sunshine Sally has three Maxx air fans that help keep the air fresh inside the RV and regulate the temperature. It also comes with 400 watts of solar, allowing them to stay off the grid whenever they want. Their renovated motorhome was recently featured on the Tiny Home Tours YouTube channel. You can find out more about their rig in the clip down below.