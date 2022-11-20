autoevolution
Feature: 2022 LA Auto Show
Car video reviews:
 
The CMC Elyse Trailer Is the Kind of Luxury Mobile Estate That Rivals an Actual Villa
Downsizing might be the word du jour, but there’s an entirely different ring to it when it comes to the one-percenters of the world. CMC Caravan, a luxury mobile estate manufacturer based in Bergantino, Italy, is what you’d call a specialist in luxury downsizing.

The CMC Elyse Trailer Is the Kind of Luxury Mobile Estate That Rivals an Actual Villa

Home > News > Coverstory
• By
Elyse is a gigantic luxury trailer that offers 1,291.7 square feet of living spaceElyse is a gigantic luxury trailer that offers 1,291.7 square feet of living spaceElyse is a gigantic luxury trailer that offers 1,291.7 square feet of living spaceElyse is a gigantic luxury trailer that offers 1,291.7 square feet of living spaceElyse is a gigantic luxury trailer that offers 1,291.7 square feet of living spaceElyse is a gigantic luxury trailer that offers 1,291.7 square feet of living spaceElyse is a gigantic luxury trailer that offers 1,291.7 square feet of living spaceElyse is a gigantic luxury trailer that offers 1,291.7 square feet of living space
CMC Caravan (or CMC Italy) makes custom luxury trailers, mostly for the northern and central European markets, like France, Germany, UK, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Scotland. Set up in 1961, the family-run business that started out in carpentry before moving to old school bus conversions and, eventually, luxury trailers caps its annual production to honor its promise of uncompromising quality.

Much like the U.S.-based and Hollywood fixture Anderson Mobile Estates, CMC Caravan caters to a very specific segment of the market: the kind that can afford ultimate luxury in absolutely everything, and where the only compromise in the final product is related to the trailer’s size. De gustibus non est disputandum, but CMC trailers do come across as far more elegant and sophisticated. 

Dubbed luxury motorhomes, the CMC units are luxury trailers or mobile estates that are, more often than not, towable only by semi due to their size and weight. They also stand out for their size at camp, since most deploy at least three slide-outs to expand into vast apartments on wheels. CMC Caravan boasts of being the world’s first company to create a trailer with five full slide-outs, so it’s safe to say it has plenty of experience in this field.

Elyse is a gorgeous example of the kind of work that CMC Caravan carries out in its luxury trailers. It’s a villa on wheels (and we’re not using the term lightly), a gorgeous and massive habitat that offers sleeping for an entire family, and space to host large soirees, and has two bathrooms and a porch. Elyse is what you’d get if you took a 5-star winter resort, condensed its essence, and put wheels under the result.

Delivered in the summer of 2021, Elyse is a fully custom project, like every other trailer the company builds. CMC Caravan tells autoevolution that one such project takes between 5,550 and 6,000 work hours, of which 2,000 are dedicated to the steel structure alone. The customer is involved in every step of the process, working with the designers and artisans off mood boards, to create the perfect dream mobile home.

Elyse is just that. Offering 1,291.7 square feet (120 square feet) of living space divided across several main areas, it features two lateral slide-outs and two smaller ones. Decked in precious woods and only natural stone, it features warm accents in gold and browns, and recessed mood lighting.

Though incredibly rich in both texture and styling, Elyse is clearly a family (mobile) home: there is no formal dining table, but a gorgeous, handcrafted family table next to the kitchen, with equally beautiful wooden L-shaped seating. The kitchen is so artsy that it probably pains a messier cook to even look at it and consider working in it, but very spacious and well-equipped.

As the promo video below shows, Elyse has two bedrooms, each with an ensuite bathroom. There’s the master / parents’ bedroom, and a kids’ room with bunk beds, and they’re both decorated in the same elegant, almost-decadent style with plush fabrics, gorgeous woods (including on the walls), and fancy, handcrafted light fixtures. Perhaps the most surprising part about Elyse is that, from outside, you wouldn’t expect this much wood inside that shiny aluminum and steel exterior, and the craftsmanship in the work of it is impressive.

Elyse sits on a 55.7-foot (17-meter) trailer, completely reworked to allow for the slide-outs and the exceptional weight. The home features home automation for improved energy consumption, extra security features, underfloor heating, A/C, and can be deployed to full camp mode at a single press of a button, in as short a time as 20 minutes.

Since CMC Caravan does only custom units, pricing varies from project to project. Elyse did not come with an exact price tag, but considering that some units of similar size were in the €1.4 million ($1.44 million at the current exchange rate) range, it’s probably in the ballpark.

Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

CMC Caravan CMC Italy luxury RVs downsizing luxury Elyse RV WEEKEND
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories