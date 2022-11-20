The CMC Elyse Trailer Is the Kind of Luxury Mobile Estate That Rivals an Actual Villa

CMC Caravan (or CMC Italy) makes custom luxury trailers, mostly for the northern and central European markets, like France, Germany, UK, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Scotland. Set up in 1961, the family-run business that started out in carpentry before moving to old school bus conversions and, eventually, luxury trailers caps its annual production to honor its promise of uncompromising quality.
Much like the U.S.-based and Hollywood fixture Anderson Mobile Estates, CMC Caravan caters to a very specific segment of the market: the kind that can afford ultimate luxury in absolutely everything, and where the only compromise in the final product is related to the trailer’s size. De gustibus non est disputandum, but CMC trailers do come across as far more elegant and sophisticated.
Dubbed luxury motorhomes, the CMC units are luxury trailers or mobile estates that are, more often than not, towable only by semi due to their size and weight. They also stand out for their size at camp, since most deploy at least three slide-outs to expand into vast apartments on wheels. CMC Caravan boasts of being the world’s first company to create a trailer with five full slide-outs, so it’s safe to say it has plenty of experience in this field.
Delivered in the summer of 2021, Elyse is a fully custom project, like every other trailer the company builds. CMC Caravan tells autoevolution that one such project takes between 5,550 and 6,000 work hours, of which 2,000 are dedicated to the steel structure alone. The customer is involved in every step of the process, working with the designers and artisans off mood boards, to create the perfect dream mobile home.
Elyse is just that. Offering 1,291.7 square feet (120 square feet) of living space divided across several main areas, it features two lateral slide-outs and two smaller ones. Decked in precious woods and only natural stone, it features warm accents in gold and browns, and recessed mood lighting.
Though incredibly rich in both texture and styling, Elyse is clearly a family (mobile) home: there is no formal dining table, but a gorgeous, handcrafted family table next to the kitchen, with equally beautiful wooden L-shaped seating. The kitchen is so artsy that it probably pains a messier cook to even look at it and consider working in it, but very spacious and well-equipped.
steel exterior, and the craftsmanship in the work of it is impressive.
Elyse sits on a 55.7-foot (17-meter) trailer, completely reworked to allow for the slide-outs and the exceptional weight. The home features home automation for improved energy consumption, extra security features, underfloor heating, A/C, and can be deployed to full camp mode at a single press of a button, in as short a time as 20 minutes.
Since CMC Caravan does only custom units, pricing varies from project to project. Elyse did not come with an exact price tag, but considering that some units of similar size were in the €1.4 million ($1.44 million at the current exchange rate) range, it’s probably in the ballpark.
