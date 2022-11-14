Forest River’s New Fifth Wheel Comes With an Exterior Kitchen and Two Bathrooms

If you want a fifth wheel that is loaded with all the amenities of a home and more, then the 2023 Arctic Wolf 3810SUITE fifth wheel from Forest River RV is a great option. This fifth wheel has an exterior kitchen, two bathrooms, a bunk room, a large living area, and a bedroom with a king-size bed.
Forest River’s new Arctic Wolf 3810SUITE measures 44.3 ft (13.5 meters) in length, and it’s 8-ft-wide (2.4-meter-wide). It has a roomy interior thanks to the slide-outs, and it can fit all the necessities. At the rear, it features a full bath, which can be accessed from both the interior and the exterior of the RV. It includes a generous shower, a medicine cabinet, a sink, and a toilet.
This area is connected to the bunk room, which has a bunk bed with tons of storage underneath. There’s also a spot designed to fit a TV and a comfortable sofa. Then you have a large living area. You’ll spot a dinette with four seats and a table, and next to it, you’ll find theater seating.
There’s also an electric fireplace that keeps the place warm and cozy. Across the dinette is the kitchen, which includes a three-burner propane cooktop, a range hood, a full-size refrigerator, and a microwave. This area comes with a kitchen island that offers plenty of countertop space.
Of course, it also has numerous cabinets and drawers for storage. For those who want to spend more time outdoors, the exterior kitchen is a great addition. They will find a dedicated space that includes a griddle, a pull-out drawer, two mini-fridges, a sink, and an ice maker.
The RV has a super spacious bedroom at the rear. Inside, travelers will see a king-size bed, a little desk area, a huge wardrobe, and a closet prepped for a stackable washer and dryer. The other bathroom can be found next to the master bedroom. It’s slightly roomier, and it comes with a shower, a toilet, and a medicine cabinet.
Recently, Ray from AllaboutRVs got the chance to check out the new model and see what it’s all about. You can watch the clip down below to find out more about the 2023 Arctic Wolf 3810SUITE fifth wheel.
