Can We Interest You in a Brand-New Batmobile-Like Rolls-Royce Wraith?

Early last decade, Rolls-Royce decided it was time for the Phantom Coupe to be replaced by an entirely new car. Thus, they took the platform of the F01 generation BMW 7 Series, in turn shared with the era's 5er, and came up with another two-door luxury grand tourer that they christened the Wraith.
Slightly smaller than its predecessor, it came with the instantly-recognizable design of the brand, featuring that imposing grille up front flanked by the (then) new headlamps. Coach doors were a must for such a car, so it features that, too, next to a luxurious interior sprinkled with the finest materials available then and enough space for four adults. Power was supplied by a 624 hp (633 ps/466 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque twin-turbo 6.6-liter V12, which allowed it to accelerate to 62 miles an hour (100 kph) in just under five seconds from rest.
With the electric cloud hovering above the auto industry, the Goodwood automaker, which is part of the BMW Group, had to readapt. Thus, they came up with a proper successor to the Wraith, which was named the Spectre. It's an all-electric GT with a two-door coupe design, which will probably attract new buyers to the brand. As for the ten-year-old model, Rolls-Royce stopped accepting orders for it (and the Dawn – aka the convertible) in 2022. Production ended altogether earlier this year, so for now, those looking for a two-door Rolls to spruce up their collection will have to turn to the used car market.
If you know where to look, you could still land an excellent Wraith or Dawn with only the delivery miles. And since you are hypothetically shopping for a very expensive car, money is no issue. If so, we may have found that perfect example for you. It has only the delivery miles on the odometer, or as the vendor states, and it is in great condition inside and out. On the outside, it has an all-black look that makes it resemble a luxurious Batmobile. The dark hue was applied to all body panels, and matching wheels joined it. The chrome delete package contributes to the murdered-out stance.
Even though you may not be able to tell, this is a one-of-three Wraith that Novitec tuned. It boasts their Overdose bundle of upgrades, like the wider front and rear fenders, new bumpers, trunk lid spoiler, and a few other goodies. Back when the Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge (yep, it's also a Black Badge model) broke cover, some three years ago, Novitec said the wheels came from Vossen, measuring 22 inches on both axles, with 9.5- and 10.5-inch respective front and rear widths, wrapped in 265/35 and 295/30 tires. A control module can shave up to 1.6 inches (40 mm) from the ground clearance, yet you will have to keep the maximum speed below 87 kph (140 kph). Otherwise, the car reverts to the original ground clearance whether you like it or not.
Novitec couldn't be done with their take on the Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge without giving it a generous power boost. Therefore, its twin-turbo 6.6-liter V12 engine was massaged to deliver 707 hp (717 ps/527 kW) and 727 lb-ft (986 Nm) of torque. Thanks to the extra oomph, the tuner claims the Wraith Overdose can do the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in just 4.2 seconds, which is not bad for something that has a curb weight of 2.5 tons (5,500+ lbs) straight from the factory.
Now, the Wraith was already a pricey ride, so you can only imagine that one modified by Novitec, with only the delivery miles on the clock, is even more expensive. This one is advertised by Hollmann, which is looking to let it go in exchange for €1,011,500, including tax, or $1,109,767 at today's exchange rates. For that much money, you could choose to buy two brand-new Rolls-Royce Cullinans, and you'd still have enough money for a nice apartment in most parts of the Western world. And while it may sound absurd to fork out that much for an aging ride, we've got to admit that this Wraith looks very special indeed. But is it special enough for you to make it yours?
While it may be all business-y on the outside, this Rolls-Royce Wraith is actually very lively in the cabin. It has blue leather upholstery that was wrapped around the seats, door cards, and dashboard panel, with the occasional black trim. The starlight headliner is on deck to give the entire cockpit a more special ambiance at night. Elsewhere, you are looking at the usual tech and comfort gizmos that one would expect from a luxury cruiser that bears the signature of Rolls-Royce, including a head-up display, smartphone integration, comfort entry, multiple cameras, and a whole bunch of safety gear.
