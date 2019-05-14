C8 Corvette Shows Up in Traffic, Hybrid Rumors Increase

With the C8 Chevrolet Corvette scheduled to make its debut on July 18, in Souther California, it's no wonder that prototypes of the mid-engined supercar are currently running around the country, with engineers polishing the final details.

The styling clues that escape this camo point towards a design that simply doesn't look exotic enough for the upmarket move that is the transition to a mid-engined platform.



Then again, we can never trust such veiled details, so we'll have to wait for the summer to draw a conclusion.



However, the C8 Corvette will debut in base trim, which means it will be animated by a 6.2-liter V8 based on the LT1 motor powering the outgoing



Then again, with fellow GM brand Cadillac having already made use of a twin-turbo V8 architecture, such a unit is also expected for the new 'Vette.



And the wildest rumors out there keep talking about a hybrid incarnation of the C8, which would mix the said TT V8 with an electric motor serving the front axle - the output could climb as high as 1,000 horsepower, allowing the machine to rival hypercars.



The new layout, together with the performance boost delivered by the generation change, should allow the Chevrolet Corvette to deliver a proper Nurburgring number. As you might remember, the C7 Corvette ZR1 was



Nevertheless, according to retired Corvette test driver Jim Mero, the 850 horsepower machine had only managed a lap time of 7:04, albeit on cold tires. The said driver also mentioned that the supercar had managed to achieve a 6:57 time, but with this involing adding various segment together.



