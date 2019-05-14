autoevolution

C8 Corvette Shows Up in Traffic, Hybrid Rumors Increase

14 May 2019, 10:58 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
With the C8 Chevrolet Corvette scheduled to make its debut on July 18, in Souther California, it's no wonder that prototypes of the mid-engined supercar are currently running around the country, with engineers polishing the final details.
11 photos
Mid-Engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8)
In fact, the piece of spy footage at the bottom of the page allows us to admire a C8 Corvette test car, albeit with this wearing the heavy cladding and psychedelic wrap that has covered most prototypes to date.

The styling clues that escape this camo point towards a design that simply doesn't look exotic enough for the upmarket move that is the transition to a mid-engined platform.

Then again, we can never trust such veiled details, so we'll have to wait for the summer to draw a conclusion.

However, the C8 Corvette will debut in base trim, which means it will be animated by a 6.2-liter V8 based on the LT1 motor powering the outgoing C7 Stingray, with the new engine expected to deliver around 500 horsepower.

Then again, with fellow GM brand Cadillac having already made use of a twin-turbo V8 architecture, such a unit is also expected for the new 'Vette.

And the wildest rumors out there keep talking about a hybrid incarnation of the C8, which would mix the said TT V8 with an electric motor serving the front axle - the output could climb as high as 1,000 horsepower, allowing the machine to rival hypercars.

The new layout, together with the performance boost delivered by the generation change, should allow the Chevrolet Corvette to deliver a proper Nurburgring number. As you might remember, the C7 Corvette ZR1 was spotted blitzing the infamous German track multiple times last year. However, no official chronograph number was released.

Nevertheless, according to retired Corvette test driver Jim Mero, the 850 horsepower machine had only managed a lap time of 7:04, albeit on cold tires. The said driver also mentioned that the supercar had managed to achieve a 6:57 time, but with this involing adding various segment together.

C8 Corvette mid-engined Corvette Chevrolet Corvette spy video supercar
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double CabCHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double Cab Fullsize PickupCHEVROLET BlazerCHEVROLET Blazer Large SUVCHEVROLET TraxCHEVROLET Trax Small SUVCHEVROLET RST Performance PackageCHEVROLET RST Performance Package Large SUVCHEVROLET SparkCHEVROLET Spark CompactAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 