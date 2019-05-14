autoevolution

2020 Hyundai i20 N Rendered, Expected With "At Least 250 BHP"

As you’re well aware, Hyundai prepares to N-ify more models. After the i30 and Veloster, a few crossovers and the i20 are up next for the go-faster treatment. The carparazzi caught the i20 N at the Nurburgring last week, and wouldn’t you know, someone decided to render the real deal based on the test mule.
Kleber Silva took to Behance to reveal his impression of the i20 N, and it isn’t half bad. On the other hand, Hyundai would do good if the designers were to give the i20 N more aggressive styling. The interior is another part that could use contrast stitching and body-color seatbelts in addition to a flat-bottom steering wheel and a few pieces of Alcantara to bring the point home.

Starting with the wheels and fog lamps, the i20 N in the rendering is too similar to the automaker’s N Line models. Even the front grille appears to be inspired from the 2019 model year i30, itself inspired from the i30 Fastback. On the upside, we’re digging the black-painted parts and aerodynamic improvements such as the lip spoiler up front.

The supermini welcomed the second generation in 2014, and Hyundai builds the subcompact hatchback in places like India, Turkey, Algeria, and Iran. The i20 is even available with a DCT, something that Hyundai is testing as we speak for the i30 N and Veloster N. These being said, what can we expect to find under the hood of the i20 N?

British media understands that Hyundai is looking forward toat least 250 bhp,” and at this level, the i20 N would match the i30 N without the Performance Package. It isn’t known if the engineers are going forward with the 2.0 T-GDI or less displacement from four cylinders and a turbocharger, but then again, this sort of output would make the i20 N an interesting alternative to the Renault Clio RS and Ford Fiesta ST.

An electronic differential for the front axle, performance-oriented summer tires, stiffer suspension, and a short-throw gear lever are more or less confirmed. Based on photographs of the test mule, Hyundai has also improved the rigidity of the i20 N with a strut bar in the trunk.
