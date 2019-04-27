autoevolution

2020 Hyundai Sonata Wagon Is Coming, Cabrio Rendering Looks Like a Bad Idea

27 Apr 2019, 16:13 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Hyundai has always had an "everything you can do, we can do cheaper" kind of attitude to cars, which is why the company has one of the largest lineups of any manufacturer. However, it couldn't justify keeping the i40 around in Europe, which doesn't necessarily mean it will vacate the segment.
2 photos
2020 Hyundai Sonata Wagon Is Coming, Cabrio Rendering Looks Like a Bad Idea
From what we understand, the plan is to ship the Sonata from South Korea, and that even includes a wagon body style. The same thing happened a few years ago with Kia, who introduced a Sportswagon body to the range in 2016.

They only sold about 15,000 Optimas in total on the old continent, but the Sonata Wagon has already been approved for production, replacing the i40 in early 2020. The two will share all their engines, though we suspect these aren't the same ones that were revealed for the North American market.

Most likely, the range will focus on the new 2.0 CRDi with mild-hybrid technology or the 1.6-liter turbo. We know that AWD and two types of hybrid are being developed for the Sonata, as well as the next-gen Optima that will share its platform. There's even an "N Line" model coming with over 275 horsepower.

So we have a rough idea of the power and launch date, but what about the looks? Fortunately, Aksyonov Nikita created just the rendering we needed, probably by grafting the roof of the i30 wagon onto the Sonata.

A Sonata four-door convertible is something else he decided to do. It looks like something that wants to be put out of its misery, but that's because we've been taught to believe cabriolets aren't cool. But as little as nine years ago, Hyundai was still making and selling a Sonata Cabrio. Together with the Toyota Camry Solara, it was part of a strange little mid-size sub-segment.
2020 Hyundai Sonata Hyundai Sonata Sonata wagon Hyundai rendering
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
HYUNDAI models:
HYUNDAI VenueHYUNDAI Venue Medium SUVHYUNDAI SonataHYUNDAI Sonata CompactHYUNDAI PalisadeHYUNDAI Palisade Medium SUVHYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumHYUNDAI i40 WagonHYUNDAI i40 Wagon LargeAll HYUNDAI models  
 
 