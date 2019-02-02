Hyundai Tucson N Expected With 340 Horsepower, i20 N Coming In 2020?

Criminals and How They Choose Their Cars

Last, but certainly not least, Auto Express claims the insiders are “very confident” in what the Not much is known about the Tucson N, though, but Auto Express has an idea. Citing insiders with knowledge of the project, the compact crossover is “set to arrive within the next two years.” Engineers reaming tight-lipped on specifications and the platform, but the British publication makes a case for “at least 340 bhp” and “below six seconds” from zero to 62 mph.It’s hard to imagine a four-cylinder turbo with that sort of output these days as far as Hyundai is concerned, but don’t forget the Theta III is just around the corner for, RWD, and mid-engine applications. At least two displacements are expected, ranging from 2.3 liters with turbocharging technology to 2.5 liters and natural aspiration.Ford can push the 2.3-liter EcoBoost to 350 horsepower in the Focus RS, and with hybrid assistance, the next generation of the all-wheel-drive hot hatchback is expected with 400 horsepower. The 2.5-liter Theta III, on the other hand, doesn’t have to try as hard because it will replace the 2.4-liter Theta II that develops 185 horsepower in the in the 2019 Hyundai Sonata.“We are going to take our time with this one – because when it appears it will blow everything else away in its sector,” added the engineers, describing the Tucson N as a "brand-changer” and “halo car.” Looking at the bigger picture, the SEAT-based Cupra Ateca could surely use a competitor.Something we’re not exactly sure about the British publication’s report is the i20 N, supposed to arrive “early in 2020.” Front-wheel drive and with “at least 250 bhp,” the subcompact-sized hot hatchback would also feature an electronic differential to help handling in the twisties.Last, but certainly not least, Auto Express claims the insiders are “very confident” in what the i20 N will achieve against the likes of the Fiesta ST and Polo GTI. At the present moment, the Renault Clio R.S. is the most powerful in the segment, packing 217 horsepower from a displacement of 1.6 liters.