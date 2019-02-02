autoevolution

Hyundai Tucson N Expected With 340 Horsepower, i20 N Coming In 2020?

2 Feb 2019, 13:57 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Rumors
It’s no secret Hyundai is working on the Tucson N in addition to the Kona N. The subcompact crossover has been confirmed with front-wheel drive by head of research & development Albert Biermann.
7 photos
Hyundai Tucson Sport Has Body Kit, Quad Pipes and 204 HP 1.6L TurboHyundai Tucson Sport Has Body Kit, Quad Pipes and 204 HP 1.6L TurboHyundai Tucson Sport Has Body Kit, Quad Pipes and 204 HP 1.6L TurboHyundai Tucson Sport Has Body Kit, Quad Pipes and 204 HP 1.6L TurboHyundai Tucson Sport Has Body Kit, Quad Pipes and 204 HP 1.6L TurboHyundai Tucson Sport Has Body Kit, Quad Pipes and 204 HP 1.6L Turbo
Not much is known about the Tucson N, though, but Auto Express has an idea. Citing insiders with knowledge of the project, the compact crossover is “set to arrive within the next two years.” Engineers reaming tight-lipped on specifications and the platform, but the British publication makes a case for “at least 340 bhp” and “below six seconds” from zero to 62 mph.

It’s hard to imagine a four-cylinder turbo with that sort of output these days as far as Hyundai is concerned, but don’t forget the Theta III is just around the corner for FWD, RWD, and mid-engine applications. At least two displacements are expected, ranging from 2.3 liters with turbocharging technology to 2.5 liters and natural aspiration.

Ford can push the 2.3-liter EcoBoost to 350 horsepower in the Focus RS, and with hybrid assistance, the next generation of the all-wheel-drive hot hatchback is expected with 400 horsepower. The 2.5-liter Theta III, on the other hand, doesn’t have to try as hard because it will replace the 2.4-liter Theta II that develops 185 horsepower in the in the 2019 Hyundai Sonata.

“We are going to take our time with this one – because when it appears it will blow everything else away in its sector,” added the engineers, describing the Tucson N as a "brand-changer” and “halo car.” Looking at the bigger picture, the SEAT-based Cupra Ateca could surely use a competitor.

Something we’re not exactly sure about the British publication’s report is the i20 N, supposed to arrive “early in 2020.” Front-wheel drive and with “at least 250 bhp,” the subcompact-sized hot hatchback would also feature an electronic differential to help handling in the twisties.

Last, but certainly not least, Auto Express claims the insiders are “very confident” in what the i20 N will achieve against the likes of the Fiesta ST and Polo GTI. At the present moment, the Renault Clio R.S. is the most powerful in the segment, packing 217 horsepower from a displacement of 1.6 liters.

Editor's note:

Hyundai Tucson Sport pictured.
2021 Hyundai Tucson N 2020 Hyundai i20 N Hyundai Tucson N Hyundai i20 N Hyundai rumors
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
HYUNDAI models:
HYUNDAI PalisadeHYUNDAI Palisade Medium SUVHYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumHYUNDAI i40 WagonHYUNDAI i40 Wagon LargeHYUNDAI i30HYUNDAI i30 CompactHYUNDAI i30 EstateHYUNDAI i30 Estate CompactAll HYUNDAI models  
 
 