autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Gains 38.3-kWh Battery

22 Jan 2019, 12:51 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Following the online reveal of the facelifted Ioniq, a marketing slide has leaked onto the Internet, revealing the 38.3-kWh battery of the Electric. This puts the Ioniq in the crosshairs of the Nissan Leaf, translating to an EPA estimate in the ballpark of 160 miles, maybe 170 miles.
8 photos
2020 Hyundai Ioniq leaked marketing slide2020 Hyundai Ioniq facelift2020 Hyundai Ioniq facelift2020 Hyundai Ioniq facelift2020 Hyundai Ioniq facelift2020 Hyundai Ioniq facelift2020 Hyundai Ioniq facelift
By comparison, the Nissan is capable of 150 miles from its 40-kWh battery. Coming courtesy of Andi3110 on the goingelectric.de/forum, the slide also reveals a New European Driving Cycle range of 378 kilometers (235 miles) for the Ioniq Electric.

The Elektro is expected to arrive in Germany in September 2019, and on the other hand, the Plug-In Hybrid and Hybrid will roll out in July 2019. “Keine Änderung” next to the E-Motor translates to no changes in output for the electric motor, rated at 120 PS (118 horsepower) and 295 Nm (218 pound-feet) of torque.

Changing from 28 to 38.3 kWh is huge for the Ioniq Electric, but the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid hasn’t been forgotten either. Now rated at 8.9 kWh, the lithium-ion polymer battery is sure to feature an increased capacity. If Hyundai can add 37 percent as it’s the case with the Electric, then the best-case scenario would be 12.2 kWh for the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid.

As a brief refresher, the Niro Plug-In Hybrid from Kia shares the 8.9-kWh battery with the Hyundai. In regard to the cheapest and most popular Ioniq of them all, little is known about the powertrain and battery of the Hybrid for the 2020 model year.

What’s certain is the 1.6-liter GDI Kappa III four-cylinder engine, which features the Atkinson cycle and a six-speed DCT. The 1.56-kWh battery is larger than the 1.2 kWh in the Toyota Prius (One and Two; other trim levels get 0.75 kWh), so don’t expect Hyundai to operate too many changes in this regard.

As far as pricing is concerned, Hyundai isn’t the type of automaker to ramp up the MSRP by a ludicrous margin with the mid-cycle refresh of a model. For reference, the Hybrid starts at $21,650, Plug-In Hybrid at $25,350, and Electric at $30,315 before the federal tax credit.
2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 2020 Hyundai Ioniq battery Hyundai Ioniq Hyundai
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
HYUNDAI models:
HYUNDAI PalisadeHYUNDAI Palisade Medium SUVHYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumHYUNDAI i40 WagonHYUNDAI i40 Wagon LargeHYUNDAI i30HYUNDAI i30 CompactHYUNDAI i30 EstateHYUNDAI i30 Estate CompactAll HYUNDAI models  
 
 