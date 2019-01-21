autoevolution
Hyundai Working on Airbags That Deploy During Secondary Impact

21 Jan 2019
According to data compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and cited by Hyundai, about 30 percent of all the car crashes that take place in North America are multi-collision accidents.
The term multi-collision accidents is used to describe a situation when, following the initial impact of the car with another object, at least one other collision follows.

Depending on the severity of the crash, airbags fitted inside cars may or may not deploy during the initial crash. They will however never deploy when secondary crashes occur. And that is something Hyundai is planning to fix.

In a statement released on Monday, the South Koreans revealed they are working on ways to make airbags deploy at the moment of the secondary impact.

Hyundai says that, despite the fact that at times the initial impact may not be severe enough as to trigger the deployment of the airbags, the changes in the position of the occupants, along with changes in car’s safety systems as a result of the crash may prove fatal in the secondary or subsequent impacts.

The technology Hyundai is working on will be able to detect the status of the car itself and the occupants and determine whether airbag inflation is needed, even after the first impact.

“By improving airbag performance in multi-collision scenarios, we expect to significantly improve the safety of our drivers and passengers,” said in a statement Taesoo Chi, head of Chassis Technology Center at Hyundai Motor Group.

“We will continue our research on more diverse crash situations as part of our commitment to producing even safer vehicles that protect occupants and prevent injuries.”

The carmaker did not say whether this technology will rely on existing airbags or new ones will have to be fitted inside the cars. There are plans to make the tech available in Hyundai cars as soon as its ready.
