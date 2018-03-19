autoevolution
2018 Hyundai Tucson Sport Is No Tucson N Sport, But Packs Quite a Punch

Not to be confused with the 204-PS (201-hp), quad-piped Tucson Sport launched in South Africa last year, the one coming in the United States for the 2018 model year will rely on a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine instead of the 1.6 T-GDI. With an estimated 185 ponies and 178 pound-feet of torque on tap, this fellow has plenty of potential.
We’re still waiting for Hyundai to roll out the N Sport and N variations of the Tucson, but until further notice, the Sport will have to make do. According to Cars Direct, production began in February, with pricing for the U.S. market starting at $26,130 including the $980 destination charge. Going for all-wheel-drive adds $1,400 to the price, putting the Sport right somewhere in the middle of the range.

“On top of what you get with the SEL, the Sport adds a more distinctive front and rear fascia, 19-inch wheels, dual chrome exhaust, side mirrors with turn indicators and LED approach lights mounted in its door handles.” To those, Hyundai adds push-button start, automatic dual-zone climate control, proximity key, and leather wrapped around the steering wheel and shifter of the six-speed automatic gearbox.

The list of standard goodies doesn’t stop here, with the Tucson Sport getting cross-traffic alert and lane change assist for ease the driver’s job. All in all, it’s a package that combines value with convenience and a bragging right the Nissan Rogue Sport and Toyota RAV4 can’t compete with. On the other hand, the Honda CR-V is more potent when equipped with the 190-horsepower, 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo.

On that note, the compact-sized crossover has been spied testing the mid-cylce refresh in near-production form. What that means is, the 2019 model year will usher in the overhauled Tucson. Calendar year 2019, on the other hand, will see the arrival of the Tucson N, which is expected to get the 2.0-liter T-GDI with 275 PS (271 horsepower) from the i30 N and Veloster N hot hatchbacks.

Editor's note:

South Africa-spec Tucson Sport pictured.
