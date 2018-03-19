2018 Hyundai Tucson Sport Is No Tucson N Sport, But Packs Quite a Punch

Not to be confused with the 204-PS (201-hp), quad-piped Tucson Sport
launched in South Africa last year, the one coming in the United States for the 2018 model year will rely on a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine instead of the 1.6 T-GDI. With an estimated 185 ponies and 178 pound-feet of torque on tap, this fellow has plenty of potential.
We’re still waiting for Hyundai to roll out the N Sport and N variations of the Tucson, but until further notice, the Sport will have to make do. According to Cars Direct
, production began in February, with pricing for the U.S. market starting at $26,130 including the $980 destination charge. Going for all-wheel-drive adds $1,400 to the price, putting the Sport right somewhere in the middle of the range.
“On top of what you get with the SEL, the Sport adds a more distinctive front and rear fascia, 19-inch wheels, dual chrome exhaust, side mirrors with turn indicators and LED approach lights mounted in its door handles.”
To those, Hyundai
adds push-button start, automatic dual-zone climate control, proximity key, and leather wrapped around the steering wheel and shifter of the six-speed automatic gearbox.
The list of standard goodies doesn’t stop here, with the Tucson Sport getting cross-traffic alert and lane change assist for ease the driver’s job. All in all, it’s a package that combines value with convenience and a bragging right the Nissan Rogue Sport and Toyota RAV4 can’t compete with. On the other hand, the Honda CR-V is more potent when equipped with the 190-horsepower, 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo
.
On that note, the compact-sized crossover has been spied testing the mid-cylce refresh in near-production form. What that means is, the 2019 model year will usher in the overhauled Tucson. Calendar year 2019, on the other hand, will see the arrival of the Tucson N
, which is expected to get the 2.0-liter T-GDI with 275 PS (271 horsepower) from the i30 N and Veloster N hot hatchbacks.
Editor's note:
South Africa-spec Tucson Sport pictured.