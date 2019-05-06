2020 Hyundai Ioniq Gets Updated, Comes with More Range and Connectivity

Since its introduction in 2016, Hyundai’s Ioniq alternative-powered car has enjoyed moderate success, with around 60,000 units sold. In an attempt to increase the car’s appeal nearly three years into the generation, the South Koreans announced an update for the model on the European market.

The onboard electric charger is now bigger, growing from 6.6 kW to 7.2 kW, meaning an 80 percent charge can be achieved in about 54 minutes. The electric motor powering the model has also been updated, now boasting 136 ps and 295 Nm of torque.



Some new items can be found at the interior as well, including a 10.25-inch AVN screen, a redesigned control panel and mood lighting for the 7-inch LCD console display.



As another novelty for the entire Ioniq range, the cars will be equipped with the Hyundai Blue Link suite. It allows, among other things, remote access to the air conditioning, locking and unlocking the car, and activating the horn and the lights. Blue Link also allows drivers access to info about the battery status and schedule charging.



“Our new Ioniq models build on the success of the first generation thanks to a range of upgrades both in terms of connectivity features and design,” said in a statement Thomas A. Schmid, Hyundai Europe COO.



“When it comes to Hyundai’s eco-mobility vehicles, Ioniq is leading the way by offering our customers all they need thanks to life-enhancing, easy-to-use technologies.”



