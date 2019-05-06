autoevolution

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Gets Updated, Comes with More Range and Connectivity

6 May 2019, 15:44 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Since its introduction in 2016, Hyundai’s Ioniq alternative-powered car has enjoyed moderate success, with around 60,000 units sold. In an attempt to increase the car’s appeal nearly three years into the generation, the South Koreans announced an update for the model on the European market.
84 photos
2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq2020 Hyundai Ioniq
The biggest change is this facelift variant is the increase in battery capacity on the electric variant, from 28 kWh to 38.3 kWh. That translates into 36 percent more electricity stored and, in terms of distance driven on a single charge, that means 294 km range (182 miles), up from 200 km (124 miles) on the current version.

The onboard electric charger is now bigger, growing from 6.6 kW to 7.2 kW, meaning an 80 percent charge can be achieved in about 54 minutes. The electric motor powering the model has also been updated, now boasting 136 ps and 295 Nm of torque.

Some new items can be found at the interior as well, including a 10.25-inch AVN screen, a redesigned control panel and mood lighting for the 7-inch LCD console display.

As another novelty for the entire Ioniq range, the cars will be equipped with the Hyundai Blue Link suite. It allows, among other things, remote access to the air conditioning, locking and unlocking the car, and activating the horn and the lights. Blue Link also allows drivers access to info about the battery status and schedule charging.

“Our new Ioniq models build on the success of the first generation thanks to a range of upgrades both in terms of connectivity features and design,” said in a statement Thomas A. Schmid, Hyundai Europe COO.

“When it comes to Hyundai’s eco-mobility vehicles, Ioniq is leading the way by offering our customers all they need thanks to life-enhancing, easy-to-use technologies.”

The new hybrid and plug-in Ioniq will be available from July 2019, while the electric version will follow in September 2019.Full details on the new version of the Ioniq for the European market can be found in the document attached below.
Hyundai Ioniq 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Blue Link Hyundai facelift
press release
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Green NCAP? Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
HYUNDAI models:
HYUNDAI IoniqHYUNDAI Ioniq CompactHYUNDAI VenueHYUNDAI Venue Medium SUVHYUNDAI SonataHYUNDAI Sonata CompactHYUNDAI PalisadeHYUNDAI Palisade Medium SUVHYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumAll HYUNDAI models  
 
 