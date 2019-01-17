2020 Hyundai Ioniq Adds One-Pedal Driving Capability, Fresh Styling

In production since 2016, the Ioniq gets a facelift for the 2020 model year. Even though Hyundai doesn’t go into detail in regard to battery and powertrain enhancements, the five-door liftback boasts chances inside and out.
First things first, three paint colors have been added to the palette: Fluidic Metal, Liquid Sand, and Electric Shadow, translating to a total of eight options. The Green-zone Drive Mode (GDM), Utility Mode, Eco+ Mode, smart regenerating braking, and one-pedal driving capability are other highlights.
Hyundai SmartSense comes standard, providing features that include Driver Attention Warning, Lake Keeping Assist, Front Collision Warning and Avoidance, and so forth. Step inside, and the tech-savvy customer is treated to a 10.25-inch Audio Video Navigation system with voice recognition and Bluelink connectivity.
The range-topping touchscreen infotainment also knows how to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in addition to the built-in Hyundai LIVE Services. Below the screen, interior designers integrated the control panel for the heating and climate control, which has also been redesigned.
More than 60,000 examples of the breed have been sold since launch, which isn’t bad at all considering that Hyundai was lacking in this department. The Ioniq in hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric flavors came out as a breath of fresh air, supplementing the Tucson FCEV in the eco-friendly part of the lineup.
These days, Hyundai also offers the Nexo as a replacement for the Tucson FCEV and Kona Electric as the automaker’s range-topping BEV. Kia and Genesis Motors are investing heavily in electrified powertrains as well, including fuel-cell vehicles.
"With our new Ioniq models we not only provide innovative mobility solutions to more and more drivers but also new levels of connectivity,” said Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, vice-president of marketing and product at the automaker’s European division. “Hyundai Motor first unveiled the Ioniq three years ago in 2016, representing an essential step on the company’s way to fulfill its future mobility vision.”
“This is the heart of the progress pillar of our corporate plan over the next several years,” added Hofmann, which is more or less the confirmation that electrification is important for Hyundai in the near to mid-term future.
