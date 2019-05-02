Man Proves he Got a Ticket For Distracted Driving For Eating a Hash Brown

Hyundai i30 N AWD Under Development, The Kona’s Rear End “Fits Right In”

18 photos Even though Albert Biermann made a case for the Kona N with front-wheel drive and the engine from the i30 N, the hot hatchback prepares to take on the Golf R from Volkswagen. According to Hyundai Australia public relations manager Guido Schenken, all-wheel drive “has been part of the i30 N concept strategy from the start.”



Before the inevitable happens, the automaker from South Korea is developing a dual-clutch transmission for the i30 N and Veloster N. Both models share the same platform, engine, and short-throw manual transmission, and the Kona N isn’t all that different either. As if those babies weren’t enough, Hyundai is also expected to launch go-faster versions of the



Speaking to AWD remains a priority for Hyundai.



For the time being, the 2.0 T-GDI turbo four-cylinder engine in the i30 N develops 250 PS without the Performance upgrade. With it, the 2.0-liter levels up to 275 PS (271 horsepower) and 378 Nm (279 pound-feet) of torque from 1,750 to 4,200 rpm. The Volkswagen Golf R might be the more potent alternative, but Hyundai isn’t interested in that stuff. Handling of utmost importance, and the N division has always put an emphasis on driving experience.



Over in Germany, the i30 N starts at €33,100 for the Performance package. This makes the hot hatchback €9,500 more expensive than the i30 N Line with the 1.0 T-GDI. The i30 Pure with the 1.4 MPI retails at €17,450, the most affordable specification available in this part of the world.



