Hyundai i30 N AWD Under Development, The Kona’s Rear End “Fits Right In”

AWD

Before the inevitable happens, the automaker from South Korea is developing a dual-clutch transmission for the i30 N and Veloster N. Both models share the same platform, engine, and short-throw manual transmission, and the Kona N isn’t all that different either. As if those babies weren’t enough, Hyundai is also expected to launch go-faster versions of the Tucson compact crossover and i20 subcompact hatchback.Speaking to Cars Guide , a consultant working with Hyundai Australia on suspension tuning and motorsport programs confirmed “the Kona’s rear end bolts right in” the i30 N with all-wheel drive. Following a visit at the Namyang research and development center, Geoff Fear also revealed thatremains a priority for Hyundai.For the time being, the 2.0 T-GDI turbo four-cylinder engine in the i30 N develops 250 PS without the Performance upgrade. With it, the 2.0-liter levels up to 275 PS (271 horsepower) and 378 Nm (279 pound-feet) of torque from 1,750 to 4,200 rpm. The Volkswagen Golf R might be the more potent alternative, but Hyundai isn’t interested in that stuff. Handling of utmost importance, and the N division has always put an emphasis on driving experience.Over in Germany, the i30 N starts at €33,100 for the Performance package. This makes the hot hatchback €9,500 more expensive than the i30 N Line with the 1.0 T-GDI. The i30 Pure with the 1.4 MPI retails at €17,450, the most affordable specification available in this part of the world.The closest thing to the i30 in the United States is the Elantra GT. As for the i30 N , the equivalent in North America would be the Veloster N that retails at $26,900 excluding destination.