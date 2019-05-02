autoevolution

Hyundai i30 N AWD Under Development, The Kona's Rear End "Fits Right In"

Even though Albert Biermann made a case for the Kona N with front-wheel drive and the engine from the i30 N, the hot hatchback prepares to take on the Golf R from Volkswagen. According to Hyundai Australia public relations manager Guido Schenken, all-wheel drive “has been part of the i30 N concept strategy from the start.”

Before the inevitable happens, the automaker from South Korea is developing a dual-clutch transmission for the i30 N and Veloster N. Both models share the same platform, engine, and short-throw manual transmission, and the Kona N isn’t all that different either. As if those babies weren’t enough, Hyundai is also expected to launch go-faster versions of the Tucson compact crossover and i20 subcompact hatchback.

Speaking to Cars Guide, a consultant working with Hyundai Australia on suspension tuning and motorsport programs confirmed “the Kona’s rear end bolts right in” the i30 N with all-wheel drive. Following a visit at the Namyang research and development center, Geoff Fear also revealed that AWD remains a priority for Hyundai.

For the time being, the 2.0 T-GDI turbo four-cylinder engine in the i30 N develops 250 PS without the Performance upgrade. With it, the 2.0-liter levels up to 275 PS (271 horsepower) and 378 Nm (279 pound-feet) of torque from 1,750 to 4,200 rpm. The Volkswagen Golf R might be the more potent alternative, but Hyundai isn’t interested in that stuff. Handling of utmost importance, and the N division has always put an emphasis on driving experience.

Over in Germany, the i30 N starts at €33,100 for the Performance package. This makes the hot hatchback €9,500 more expensive than the i30 N Line with the 1.0 T-GDI. The i30 Pure with the 1.4 MPI retails at €17,450, the most affordable specification available in this part of the world.

The closest thing to the i30 in the United States is the Elantra GT. As for the i30 N, the equivalent in North America would be the Veloster N that retails at $26,900 excluding destination.
